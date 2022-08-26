Lindsey Vonn in bikini gets soaking wet for shades promo

Lindsey Vonn smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olympian Lindsey Vonn is making all kinds of headlines as she stuns in swimwear for her latest collab.

The 37-year-old former alpine skier is fresh from the release of her shades collection with eyewear brand Yniq – while the shades retail for upwards of $400, everyone can get in on the action as photos of her in swimwear fill both her Instagram and the Yniq one.

On Thursday, Yniq shared BTS footage from the promo shoots for Lindsey’s collection, and it was heavy on the swimwear as the blonde sizzled in an array of skimpy looks, even getting soaked as she enjoyed a dip in an outdoor pool.

Linsey was filmed in mash-up mode.

Showing off her sensational abs and gym-honed legs, the Under Armour promo face sizzled in a strapless and hot pink bikini and matching shirt look, also glamming up in a classic and cut-out black swimsuit as she enjoyed the outdoor pool.

Of course, Lindsey wore the sunglasses she’s selling, with close-ups also showing off the eyewear.

“Behind The Scenes at the @lindseyvonn Sunglass Collection shoot in Miami, Fl. 📸: @andreaskock,” Yniq captioned the video.

Lindsey Vonn glams up in Miami for eyewear release

Three days ago, Yniq updated its account with a hot shot of Lindsey sunbathing on a lounger and going multicolored in a bikini look. The ex to golfer Tiger Woods went bombshell-like with her long blonde locks worn down, here wearing a tinted pair of shades from her collab.

“Introducing YNIQ Eyewear’s first-ever sunglass collection. Created in collaboration with @lindseyvonn. ✨The Cateye frame comes in 3 colorways all made with the finest materials on the market,” the brand wrote. In a statement, Lindsey said that she was out to “put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, around town or during those sunny days on the slopes.”

Lindsey Vonn moves to Miami in 2022

Minnesota native Lindsey has also been making summer 2022 headlines for announcing a big move to Miami, Florida, where the cold she grew up with is being replaced by year-round tropical heat.

On August 18, the star updated her Instagram from a sunny balcony and overlooking a pool as she modeled a yellow bikini and chic matching duster. Sizzling with her toned legs on show, Lindsey announced her Miami Magazine cover, telling fans that she “needed more sunshine in my life.”