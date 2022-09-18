Lindsey Vonn in bathroom spandex admits to ‘tough day’

Lindsey Vonn wrings out the sweat from her shirt as she reveals a hard workout and tough day. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lindsey Vonn showed fans how to train like an Olympian, and the end result is a lot of sweat.

Lindsey took to her social media with a video posted from her bathroom sink. She shared the video with her 2.1 million fans and followers.

The short clip featured Lindsey as she rinsed away the sweat of the day.

The Olympian athlete showed a view from her neck down to below her hips.

She wore a white bandeau bra and stylish zebra spandex.

Lindsey’s six-pack and taut abs were visible, but the show’s real star was her hand action.

Lindsey Vonn wrings out the sweat after ‘tough day’

Lindsey took a white shirt, presumably the one she wore over the bandeau, and twisted it, with water pouring out from the shirt and into the sink.

She revealed that she had a tough day, so the liquid was likely sweat after a hard workout.

She wrote, “It was a tough day on the tennis court… Thx @kat_stewie.” Lindsey added a face palm emoji for extra emphasis.

Although Lindsey is not an Olympian tennis player, her athleticism likely allows her to perform well in multiple sports. After all, she won three combined medals in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, and the 2018 games in Pyeongchang.

Her high drive and motivation may be contributing factors to her business skills.

Lindsey Vonn is a businesswoman, launched line with YNIQ Eyewear

Lindsey Vonn dropped two styles of eyewear with a Swedish luxury eyewear designer. The styles, which are available now, are called Lindsey Vonn Edition One and The Shield.

WWD reported the details and price points on the shades. The Lindsey Vonn Edition One has three colors: gold metal, rose gold metal, and black metal, with each pair selling for $450.

The higher price point line, The Shield, costs $650 and comes in black metal, rose gold metal, and raw metal.

A press release for the launch said, “With an eye for world-class craftsmanship, Vonn and Yniq handselected each material with the vision of creating a high-quality haute-couture sunglass that can be worn from Aspen to Mykonos.”

One photo featured Lindsey in a bikini as she lounged poolside with her shades.

The caption read, “The new Shield frame by YNIQ Eyewear and @lindseyvonn. Crafted with Swedish design and the highest quality materials available. Perfect for summer & apres ski.”