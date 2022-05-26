Lindsey Vonn impresses in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Lindsey Vonn close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Lindsey Vonn is turning heads as she flaunts a seriously snazzy miniskirt look. The former athlete and Olympian is fresh from an Instagram update delighting her 2 million+ followers, and it brought quite the travel story.

Vonn revealed that she was “on the move” and would be covering five states over a 7-day period, and she’s traveling in style. Her first look was head-to-toe Gucci.

Lindsey Vonn sizzles in Gucci miniskirt look

The ex to pro golfer Tiger Woods opened confidently and in selfie mode from what was likely a hotel room. Standing on marble-tiled floors, Lindsey sizzled with her killer pins on show, rocking a pleated and thigh-skimming black miniskirt, one she paired with a fitted black Gucci jacket bearing the Italian designer’s iconic red and green colorways.

The best-selling author also included posed photos in a Missoni top and Alice + Olivia pants look, plus a public speaking appearance and close-up selfie in a Red Bull baseball cap – the last photo might just have been post-workout.

Taking to her caption, Lindsey wrote:

“On the move… 5 states in 7 days… almost done! As my Dad always says, “make hay while you can!” 👩🏼‍🌾 #hardworkpaysoff.”

Despite being retired, Vonn remains a high-profile sports face, and she’s got the high-profile deals to match. Her Instagram has recently been promoting Under Armour’s Project Rock line: Vonn has previously boasted collabs with the giant now fronted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Lindsey has also been repping her own Legacy Line, one promoted back on May 18 and via a fun, bottom bodysuit and pants look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lindsey Vonn promotes new clothing line

Smiling for the camera and backed by rows of stylish outerwear, Lindsey told fans:

“My motto has always been that hard work pays off and this is a perfect example. We have been working extremely hard on my Legacy Line with @headsportswear for 4 years and yesterday we showed the 22/23 season collection in New York City! It was amazing! Now, you may think that having a ski line as a professional skier is a given, but it’s far from. It has taken a lot of work from a lot of people to make this happen.”

Lindsey introduces herself as “living in the fast lane” on her Instagram. The account is followed by celebrities including actress Kate Beckinsale, gymnast Nastia Liukin, plus reality face Denise Richards.