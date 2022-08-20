Lindsey Vonn goes shirtless in suit jacket for ‘modern luxury’

Lindsey Vonn shows off her toned legs wearing only a suit jacket and underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Former Olympian Lindsey Vonn is well known for her athletic prowess in the sport of downhill skiing. But she is also known for being a gold medal beauty and one of the hottest female athletes.

Because of her many achievements, she is on red carpets often, and gets styled by the most elite designers in the world.

Lindsey recently had the opportunity to do a fashion spread for Miami Magazine, and she is showing off her amazing body in the most high-end fashion.

In a feature photo, Lindsey paired a textured back suit jacket, made by Tom Ford, with nothing underneath except French-cut black briefs. She complemented the look with black, strappy high heels.

Her medium-length blonde locks were slicked back for a very androgynous effect. Linsdey clasped the jacket closed with her hands, only exposing a small amount of skin.

The theme of her shoot was Modern Luxury, and this photo of Lindsey is the epitome of both luxury and beauty.

Lindsey Vonn is a three-time Olympic medal winner

Between the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, and the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, Lindsey racked up three medals in alpine skiing, and one of them was Gold – the highest accomplishment in her sport. At the Vancouver games, Lindsey became the first American woman to win Gold in the downhill event, and also snagged a Bronze medal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the South Korean games, she won a Bronze medal in the downhill event once more. Lindsey dedicated her races to her grandfather that died right before the games, and spread his ashes in Korea, as he was also a vet of the Korean war.

She retired from professional skiing after the Pyeongchang games, as decades of training had worn down her body. Lindsey became a commentator for NBC for the 2022 games in Beijing.

After divorcing fellow Olympian and skier Thomas Vonn in 2013, she began dating professional golfer Tiger Woods, who was also fresh off of a divorce. The couple dated for two years before splitting in May 2015.

She dated NFL coach Kenan Smith from 2016 to 2017, and then met professional hockey player, P.K. Subban, who played for the NHL’s Nashville Predators. Lindsey proposed to P.K. in 2019, and they purchased a home in Beverly Hills.

Lindsey and P.K. became owners of the LA-based Angel City S.C., part of the National Women’s Soccer league. But in 2020, the couple announced their breakup on social media, and still remain great friends.