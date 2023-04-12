Lindsey Vonn is certainly not camera-shy; her most recent share proved just that.

The Olympic alpine ski racer was spotted modeling for the camera as she had the perfect scenery in the background.

Lindsey was captured standing along the beautiful pool as a sea of green trees and huge hills appeared behind her.

More so, the athlete added a little twist to this photo shoot as she was soon sprayed with fluffy snow.

Lindsey didn’t seem to mind the snowy additive as she smiled and posed without a care in the world.

The skier was kind enough to share this special photoshoot with her fans via Instagram.

Lindsey Vonn is gorgeous as she goes poolside for a snow-filled photoshoot

In the first few seconds, Lindsey stared directly at the camera in front of her as the film was shot in slow motion.

As she did so, the soap that was disguised as snow blew all around her while she continued to look thoroughly in the zone.

For this scenic moment, Lindsey donned a beautiful black jumpsuit that hugged her body perfectly.

She paired the jumpsuit with a cream-colored teddy coat draping down her arms.

She accessorized with a gorgeous silver statement piece that hung around her neck. The stunning silver necklace featured dozens of tassels that fell perfectly between her jumpsuit’s opening.

She completed this snowy look with a full face of perfectly applied makeup and her lovely blonde, pin-straight hair that blew in the wind.

The post was captioned, “Transitioned into this LA “snow” aka soap suds 🤣.”

Lindsey Vonn shows off her killer body while sharing her specialized workout routine

When Lindsey isn’t stealing the show during a poolside photo shoot, she’s instead doing it at the gym.

In another Instagram post, the 38-year-old pro shared her intense workout circuit with her fans.

Lindsey showed no signs of weakness as she prepared for a set of heaving squats.

As expected, Lindsey nailed the workout with her incredible strength and, of course, with a positive mindset present.

More so, the skier donned a pair of black, high-waisted athletic leggings that featured a pretty white trim around the edges. She coordinated the leggings with a baggy long-sleeved top she had knotted in the front.

She finalized the workout fit with a pair of black and white zebra-printed sneakers that gave her the comfort and support she needed while performing the heavy squats.

However, after intense training, Lindsey hit the recovery room to ease up her muscles and further relax her body.

At the end of the clip, the athlete was spotted in a black Under Armour bikini set as she jumped into a tub of ice-cold water to ease her muscles.

She smiled as she exited the tub and pointed to the blue “Plunge” logo on the side.

She even added the song Highest in the Room by Travis Scott to give the video clip the utmost energy to stay energized and motivated.

The caption read, “Retired from skiing, not from grinding 🏋🏼‍♀️ Work, workout, recover, repeat.”

Fans should follow Lindsey on Instagram to browse through more of her workout routines while also following along with her overall fitness journey.