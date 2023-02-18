Showing everyone how it’s done, Lindsey Vonn hit the gym looking like a total smoke show yesterday in tight, peach-colored leggings.

The 38-year-old former World Cup alpine ski racer was getting her sweat on to prepare for the NBA All-Star Game that night.

She began the video with a jaw-dropping mirror selfie, showing off everything from her super-sculpted abs to her toned arms and lean legs.

Lindsey then demonstrated what it looks like to train like an athlete, starting with weighted lunges on a BOSU balance ball before grabbing a red plyometric box for step-ups.

She finished the intense workout with kettlebell squats, lateral pull-downs, and of course, a bit of heart-pumping cardio.

Set to the hit track Run This Town by JAY-Z, Lindsey made it no secret who she was rooting for in the caption, “It’s all a state of mind. Getting ready for the @nbaallstar tonight 💪🏻 LFG team @dwyanewade.”

Lindsey Vonn looked gorgeous at the NBA All-Star Game

Following her workout, Lindsey attended the highly-anticipated event later that night dressed to impress in figure-flatting jeans and a chic tan sweater.

Her makeup looked flawless, and her long, blonde tresses were straightened to perfection, silky strands cascading over her shoulders.

The stunning Minnesota native posed on the court alongside singer and rap legend Janelle Monáe, who was on Dwyane Wade’s team coached by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Lindsey tagged GQ Sports and Janelle in the photo, adding her support with “Best team!”

Lindsey Vonn turned up at the NBA All-Star Game. Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn sizzled in the snow to promote HEAD Sportswear

Lindsey was caught looking like an absolute goddess in the luxury alpine resort town of St. Moritz in Switzerland, wearing a pale blue puffer coat with matching leggings.

Now, in case you missed it, the blonde bombshell announced her collaboration with HEAD sportswear last year, unveiling a collection that perfectly reflects her keen fashion sense and knowledge as a ski racer.

She works closely with designers to create garments incorporating the latest trends while capturing her “elegant retro style with innovative materials.”

Beyond promoting the products on her personal social media page, Lindsey has also been featured several times on the brand’s account.

She captioned the ice-melting snap, “Bringing the Vault Altitude to St. Moritz,” adding, “Discover more of my HEAD Sportswear capsule collection exclusively on Gucci’s online concept store.”

During an interview for HEAD sportswear, Lindsey was asked what she believes defines good skiwear and how she implemented that into her collection.

She responded, “For me, skiwear must be warm, high performance, and fashionable. I had never found that in any other ski line, and that is always my goal with the legacy line.”