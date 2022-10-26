Lindsey Vonn looks amazing in a sleek black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lindsey Vonn was a vision in her Tom Ford dress. She was seen supporting The Miami Project and Buoniconti Fund Monday night.

The Olympic champion ditched her winter gear and traded it for a black floor-length gown. The dress hugged every curve and featured a flattering halter neckline.

For a unique touch, it featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, to give the illusion of a detached look. Lindsey got a chance to show off her toned back with the gown, with a single strap along the back of the dress.

Lindsey accessorized her look with a black velvet bag, long gold earrings, and a single gold bracelet around her wrist.

She put her long blonde hair in a low bun and kept two strands of hair loose to frame her face.

Her makeup added an elegant touch to the look with gold eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

Lindsey Vonn showing off her Tom Ford dress. Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn shows off her poolside outfit

Fans are so used to seeing Lindsey in her skiing gear that it’s almost surprising to see her by the pool. However, she decided to switch things up in her photoshoot for her company Yniq Eyewear. This was the company’s first sunglasses line, and the Olympian made sure that she gave off the summer vibe needed to kick off the brand.

In one of her photos, she was wearing a white, open button-up shirt with an emerald green blazer. She opted for a braless look and chose to show off her stacked necklaces through her loose shirt.

She paired the look with checkered-print flared trousers, that really showed off her long legs.

While she adorned many accessories, the star of the show was her brown, gold-rimmed sunglasses from her latest collection.

She wore her long blonde hair down and let it cascade off her shoulders.

Yniq Eyewear is Lindsey Vonn’s latest venture

People might not know that Lindsey is just as invested in her new fashion career as she is in her sports career. She is now officially the part owner of the company Yniq Eyewear and is responsible for making eyewear suitable for the beach. When talking to Sports Illustrated, she explained she had a lot of plans for her newly acquired company.

“My goal was to take sunglasses to the next level by using the most high-quality materials on the market. We were hyper-focused on the quality of the materials and manufacturing process. Skilled artisans handcraft each pair of sunglasses in Italy. The Shield-style sunglasses are made with the same material as airplanes and Ferraris,” Lindsey said.