Lindsey Vonn celebrates her birthday in a colorful bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lindsey Vonn is celebrating her 38th birthday in shades of pink, showing off her incredible Olympian body.

The Olympic gold medalist turned NBC commentator stood poolside, wearing a barely-there bikini, accompanied by her most used accessory – ski goggles!

The bandeau bikini top was a fun pink and red color block pattern, and she turned up the heat by showing off her toned abs. The bikini bottoms perfectly matched the top, with thick string sides, and the hem was cut dangerously low.

Lindsey topped the look with a candy-pink sheer cover-up with long sleeves. She left the wrap open to showcase her jaw-dropping figure and held her arms up to lift her ski goggles.

She accessorized the look with multiple gold necklaces, bracelets, and pink hoop earrings. Lindsey’s long blonde hair was wild with beachy waves, and her glam was soft but gorgeous.

Lindsey’s Instagram Stories repost was from her friends at the Alpine Ski Racing Coach Corner, wishing her a Happy Birthday on October 18.

Lindsey Vonn is pretty in pink for a birthday post. Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn now lives in Miami and has a new boyfriend

After ending her engagement with professional ice hockey defenseman P. K. Subban, Lindsey started a new relationship with actor Diego Osorio. Diego is also the Chief Creative Officer and founder of the independent tequila brand Lobos 1707, which launched in 2020.

The Spanish businessman got big names, such as Lebron James, as an early investor, and the Instagram page for Lobos 1707 shows stars such as Drake, DJ Khaled, and Meek Mill enjoying his product.

The couple has mostly kept their relationship off social media except for a few photos of them boating together over the summer. But it seems Lindsey and Diego are still going strong and enjoying each other in sunny Miami.

Lindsey Vonn is a three-time Olympic medal winner

Between the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver and the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, Lindsey won three medals in alpine skiing, one of which was Gold – the highest accomplishment in her sport. At the Vancouver games, Lindsey became the first American woman to win Gold in the downhill event and also won a Bronze medal.

In the Pyeongchang games, she won a Bronze medal in the downhill event. Lindsey dedicated her races to her grandfather, who died right before the games, and spread his ashes in Korea because he was a veteran of the Korean War.

She retired from professional skiing after the Pyeongchang games, as she had accumulated many injuries from years of competition. Lindsey became a commentator for NBC for the 2022 games in Beijing.