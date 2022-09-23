Lindsey Vonn braless in open shirt with poolside confidence

Lindsey Vonn close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lindsey Vonn is sizzling in a classy and open-shirt look as she poses poolside and wows the camera.

The former alpine skier and Olympic medalist has been making 2022 headlines for dropping her pricey eyewear collab with Yniq, and another photo on her Instagram Stories this week has been ensuring that the new release gets promo.

Lindsey posted a shot of herself poolside – while she opted out of swimwear, she didn’t hide her figure.

Showing hints of her toned body in tight and patterned pants in a creamy-red print, Lindsey wore an embellished white shirt open. Going braless, the blonde added in a satin green jacket with a fitted finish, also posing in statement dark shades from her collection.

The ex to pro golfer Tiger Woods posed poolside and leaning on one arm, also backed by lush greenery.

She wore her long blonde hair down, also sporting a warm face of makeup complete with bronzer on her cheekbones and a glossy lip.

The image was reposted from @eyepieces1984, who mentioned her Yniq collab.

Lindsey Vonn poolside in pants. Pic credit: @lindseyvonn/Instagram

Lindsey Vonn drew from skiing expertise for eyewear collab

While Lindsey’s collection does offer regular shades, it also offers snazzy skiing goggles. Earlier this month, Lindsey spoke to Sports Illustrated Swim about her collection – she was asked if her “expertise” in skiing had factored into her designs.

“Yes! After my Yniq goggles launched, I wanted to create something for people to wear year-round. I love the combination of mirror and gradient tints we chose and the high-quality flat nylon lenses. In addition, the Shield’s shape inspired Yniq’s iconic goggle Model Four and the intricate metal parts from Model Nine,” she said.

Lindsey Vonn joins celebs with collabs

She continued, “My goal was to take sunglasses to the next level by using the most high-quality materials on the market.”

Lindsey joins the long list of celebrities joining forces with labels for collabs. Doing similar has been mogul Kim Kardashian with her Beats by Dre collab. Likewise joining the list are singer Dua Lipa for PUMA and model Gigi Hadid with Frankie’s Bikinis.

“We were hyperfocused on the quality of the materials and manufacturing process,” Lindsey also told SI Swim.

Lindsey has also promoted her eyewear in swimwear, with one shot turning heads as she posed from an outdoor swimming pool and in a tiny and strapless bikini top in red and pink. Here, she big-time showcased her toned abs and slim shoulders while promoting her drop.