Lindsey Pelas pulls down pants in her underwear

Lindsey Pelas close up. Pic credit: @lindseypelas/Instagram

Bombshell Lindsey Pelas is yanking down her pants while in stretchy and barely-there underwear. The model and Instagram sensation thrilled her 8.5 million Instagram followers last week, posing in low-cut white undies and with her ripped jeans lowered, and she was charging for the privilege.

Pelas was in promo mode for muscle-training and popular ab-building brand EmSculpt, confirming her partner status with the company – who likely paid her handsomely.

Lindsey Pelas pulls down jeans for EmSculpt

In a gallery of photos showing her rock-hard abs and famous curves, the Louisiana native knocked the camera dead as she opened on the floor and with her jeans already pulled way down.

Flaunting her cleavage in a deep-cut bralette and wearing matching, high-waisted briefs, Lindsey sizzled as she highlighted her gym-honed torso, also wearing her blonde locks swept up into a bun and with loose strands around her face.

Affording Calvin Klein 90s vibes, the photos further featured Lindsey standing on a runway while tugging down her jeans, plus flaunting her toned bicep while peeking her peachy rear in her revealing look.

“EmSculptPartner 💪🏼 TBH I don’t spend a lot of time doing abs. I did a few EmSculpt sessions before this shoot and it made an INSANE difference,” a caption opened.

Continuing, the 31-year-old wrote: “I could see my abs more pronounced immediately. Basically, I just laid in a gorgeous office while a machine did workouts for me in about 30 minutes. This is something I will add to my fitness regimen for life! Especially before a big event 💞.”

EmSculpt has definitely muscled up on the celeb front. Famous fans include Bravo star Lisa Rinna and actress Megan Fox. The brand has also been promoted by High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale.

Lindsey Pelas reveals toned stomach secrets

Back in 2016, Lindsey opened up to Daily Star about how she keeps in shape. “A toned stomach really comes from a balanced diet. It’s like the saying ‘abs are made in the kitchen’. I am a Southern girl, so I love a lot of naughty food, but I know how to keep myself in check,” she said, adding: “I drink a lot of water, eat a lot of grilled chicken and vegetables and choose a salad for lunch pretty often. That way when I indulge, it isn’t so bad.”

Lindsey has, in the past, promoted the energy drinks brand Bang Energy.