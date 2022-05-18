Lindsey Pelas opens pajama shirt with nothing underneath

Lindsey Pelas close up. Pic credit: @lindseypelas/Instagram

Lindsey Pelas has put on another revealing show as she sizzles in an open pajama shirt, and with nothing underneath. The 30-year-old Playboy model and bikini bombshell this week ditched her swimwear for a loungewear look, also opting to inject self-care vibes into her Instagram update.

Posting for her 8 million+ followers, Pelas wowed with a massive cleavage display, also showing off her sunkissed skin.

Lindsey Pelas shows plenty in pajamas

Lindsey proved that she’s hotter than ever, this as she approaches ten years since her 2014 Playboy Cyber Girl achievement.

Posing amid natural sunlight and against a cream couch, the blonde closed her eyes while opening her shirt, wearing a printed and cotton white PJ set formed of skimpy shorts, plus her chic shirt – with an ante-upping finish.

Highlighting her famous assets, but remaining tasteful, Lindsey wore her hair up in a messy ponytail and with two loose strands on either side of her face. The Louisiana native posed with one hand to her face, also flaunting her plump pout.

“I wanna wakeup where you are,” she wrote.

Lindsey’s Instagram feed is a carousel of eye-popping snaps, although more demure posts are appearing as she star embraces a more sensual edge in recent years.

Lindsey will even ditch the makeup completely on rare occasions, although the norm is full glam complete with false lashes, plumped-up lips, plus that bombshell blonde hair. The Maxim and GQ face, who turns 31 tomorrow, has also opened up on her career and her mindset.

Lindsey Pelas talks failure and healing

“I think most failures have taught me that time is healing. I think relationship-specific failures have taught me so many things like how to be less selfish and how to not cross the line in conflicts… I’m proud of that one,” she told Naluda magazine.

“I think you’d find happiness in moments when your mind is at ease. Those few moments when you’re not thinking about or searching for anything and you’re just living in the moment… It’s those times when you think “This couldn’t get any better,” she added.

Name-dropping a bombshell she looks up to, Lindsey revealed a love for Sports Illustrated star Kate Upton, continuing: “I’ll always look up to Kate Upton, I think she’s stunning and kind. I also love Stormi Bree, she’s so chic and effortlessly cool to me. I’m obsessed.”

Pelas’ Instagram is kept tabs on by celebrities including actress Bella Thorne and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.