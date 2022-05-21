Lindsey Pelas in string bikini with birthday surprise

Lindsey Pelas close up. Pic credit: @lindseypelas/Instagram

Model Lindsey Pelas has dropped a surprise video for her birthday, and within it, plenty more surprises. The social media sensation is fresh from turning 31, making her birthday post a revealing affair and also a runway one.

Strutting her stuff in a barely-there string bikini, the Maxim bombshell flaunted her world-famous curves while in high heels, with an unusual twist then seeing her pulling down her pants.

Lindsey Pelas goes all out for birthday post on Instagram

Opening with major Claudia Schiffer vibes, the Southern Belle thrilled her 8.5 million followers with runway footage, here flaunting her jaw-dropping curves and long legs in a minuscule black bikini bearing the Chanel logo.

Also sporting dark shades, the Louisiana native marched confidently towards the camera, then quickly switching to a sassy dance while in baby blue underwear and a matching cardigan.

Dropping it low and blowing bubblegum, the blonde reappeared with the Calvin Klein Jeans vibes she exuded in true Kate Moss style, here wearing a white sports bra and briefs bearing the American brand’s logo, plus a pair of jeans.

Pulling down jeans on Instagram is nearly always going to go down well. Clearly having fun, Lindsey yanked hers down, with a caption explaining more.

“In 1991 Marky Mark walked the runway in his whitey tidys…. and Lindsey Pelas was born 😝😝 90’s SuperModel Realness. It’s my bday!!! 😍🥰 Thank you @Carteblancheshop @Sammiethestylist for helping me with the Chanel suit!” she wrote, adding: “Shot by @martin_depict hair @peterhairbh glam @emily_harper_ // Produced, edited, styled, and created and shot in 2 hours by yours truly. 😗 #birthday #runway #runwaymodel #90sfashion.”

Calvin Klein, which continues its minimalistic and unfussy promos, has recycled the stretchy underwear and gritty backdrop setup over decades, doing so with British supermodel Kate Moss and actor Mark Wahlberg in the 90s – it’s still going strong today with the likes of Netflix star HoYeon Jung and model Kaia Gerber. Also known for having fronted the iconic brand are supermodel Kendall Jenner and singer Justin Bieber.

Lindsey Pelas opens up on modeling pros and cons

Pelas has opened up on her career, including some of the downsides of modeling. She told Naluda: “Modeling is fun and rewarding because it’s an opportunity to be creative. You also get to work with people who are really passionate about their products or clothes and it’s nice to be a part of someone’s dream in a way. The downside to modeling is just dealing with weirdos on the internet. Haha.”