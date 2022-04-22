Lindsay Lohan stuns with big career announcement

Lindsay Lohan poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Lindsay Lohan has exciting news, and she looked stunning while delivering it. The Mean Girls actress, 35, is set for a comeback via an avenue outside of the big screen, and she let her Instagram followers get the inside scoop first.

Former child star Lohan has suffered her fair share of reputation yo-yos via career highs and lows. Now, it looks like the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club alum is getting into podcasting.

Lindsay Lohan has an amazing podcast name

Posting ahead of the weekend, Lindsay shared promo shots as she announced her very aptly-named The Lohdown podcast.

The famous redhead posed all smiles against a multicolor studio backdrop, shot close up and showing off the cute smile that made millennials melt all those years ago.

Also sharing a sneak peek recording as she offered up what fans can expect, the actress confirmed an April 26 release date, writing:

“Excited to share my new podcast with you! 🤗 Swipe left to hear what it’s all about! Also, click the link in my bio to subscribe so you get notified when it comes out on Tuesday, 4/26.” The podcast is promised to bring the real Lohan; she told fans they will get to “know the real me, the 100% authentic me.” She also used her 2004 Rumors track to help promote her intro as she introduced the name.

Get to know Lindsay Lohan

In her preview, Lohan added: “Having starred in dozens of movies and TV shows, I’m usually the one being interviewed. But now it’s my turn to ask all the questions, to dig deep and hear all about the fascinating and wonderful things that my guests are doing in their lives.” Saying she isn’t here “for surface-level questions,” the Xanax singer continued: “I can’t wait to share each and every episode with you. Please make sure you subscribe to The Lohdown wherever you get your podcasts, and you can find the show on YouTube as well, so you don’t miss a single episode.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lindsay will join the rising list of celebrities now hosting their own podcasts, from singer Noah Cyrus and model Ashley Graham, to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Lindsay has largely been making headlines for spending time outside of the U.S. in recent years. The jewelry designer has been living out in the United Arab Emirates, but she has claimed to want to return Stateside.