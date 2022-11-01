Lindsay Lohan returned to the spotlight for a Cosmopolitan shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Stephen Trupp/StarMaxWorldwide

Lindsay Lohan has returned to the spotlight after taking time away from Los Angeles and prioritizing things other than acting.

The Mean Girls star, who got married in July, has been slowly inching her way back into the limelight.

As her first acting gig in many years is on the horizon, Lindsay’s appearances have become more frequent.

The latest looks were for Lindsay’s cover of Cosmopolitan magazine, shot by legendary photographer Ellen von Unwerth — and the photos didn’t disappoint.

This particular issue of Cosmopolitan was the Work issue, with stories about the changing landscape in the corporate world.

The cover of Cosmopolitan looked gorgeous with a green background and a beautiful Lindsay in a white pantsuit.

Lindsay Lohan stuns on Cosmopolitan cover

Lindsay was chic in a braless look with an open white blazer and matching pants.

She placed her hands in the pantsuit pockets and left some fingers sticking out to reveal a bright red manicure. Lindsay also rocked sparkling jewels with massive diamond rings on three fingers.

Lindsay tilted her head slightly and smiled with bright red lipstick and fiery red hair. Her long red locks fell past her chest and shined with loose waves.

The actress tagged the team of stylists, designers, photographers, and other employees who helped make the shoot possible, and she also thanked the crew for their work.

Lindsay also answered questions posed by curious fans about her personal life and daily routine. She revealed that to unwind, she gets a facial, cooks, and watches movies and television. Lindsay revealed her astrological sign as Cancer.

Lindsay sported her red tresses, which became her signature look after she appeared in The Parent Trap.

Although Lindsay bleached her hair blonde for Herbie Fully Loaded and went brunette for Chapter 27, Lindsay’s red hair appeared to be a clear favorite amongst fans. Lindsay’s latest movie also saw the actress with her signature locks.

Lindsay Lohan’s movie Falling For Christmas

Netflix signed Lindsay to a two-picture deal, and the first film from that agreement, Falling For Christmas, comes out this month. The movie will see Lindsay as she tries her hand at the romantic comedy genre.

The plot follows a newly engaged heiress with amnesia, and of course, hijinks ensue.

Lindsay filmed the Christmas movie with Chord Overstreet, and it has been highly anticipated since fans learned of the movie’s existence.

Falling For Christmas is available for streaming on Netflix, November 10.