Lindsay Lohan stuns during comeback appearance on Good Morning America

Lindsay Lohan’s career continues in full swing as the actress promotes her latest movie, Falling For Christmas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Lindsay Lohan‘s comeback is in full swing as the former party girl showed off her reformed side for a recent early morning appearance.

As Lindsay waited to find out how her movie would be received, she did the next logical step– promote the film.

Lindsay returned to her native New York, where she was interviewed on Good Morning America.

The interview was to discuss her new Netflix film, Falling For Christmas, which debuts this week.

And as trivial as it may seem, making it to an early show may be considered a big deal for the actress. Viewers could view the appearance as significant because of Lindsay’s prior trouble fulfilling her obligations. At one point, she was deemed uninsurable because of uncertainty regarding her ability to show up on set.

These factors made Lindsay’s morning interview much more impressive and possibly a sign of future success.

Lindsay Lohan stuns in color block pantsuit for Good Morning America

A composed and beautiful Lindsay wore a color block pantsuit in the first photo posted from the GMA studios.

Lindsay wore a color block pantsuit with vibrant red, orange, yellow, and green geometric shapes. The outfit, complete with a matching turtleneck, was from the Akris’ Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

She rocked her signature red locks in a sleek bun with hoop earrings.

Lindsay also shared a clip from her appearance after a host mentioned the upcoming 25th anniversary of her first movie, The Parent Trap. Lindsay said, “That movie means everything to me.”

As W magazine remarked, Lindsay has clearly started a new fashion era. And fans may be interested to know that Lindsay started working with Law Roach, the legendary designer who has helped create all of Zendaya’s major moments.

With a new stylist under her belt, coupled with her healthy glow, Lindsay has a lot to be excited about these days.

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix deal

As Monsters and Critics reported, Lindsay and actor Chord Overstreet filmed a romantic comedy for Netflix called Falling For Christmas. Lindsay was cast to play an heiress who is newly engaged but suffers from amnesia.

The film will have a comedic twist, and Lindsay has excelled in that genre, with multiple hosting gigs on Saturday Night Live.

Lindsay signed a two-picture deal with Netflix, with another movie that she recently filmed.

Falling For Christmas is available for streaming from November 10 on Netflix.