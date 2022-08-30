Lindsay Lohan shows skin in tan lace top

Lindsay Lohan is gorgeous in designer lingerie as she thanks the team that created her beautiful look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Lindsay Lohan is back, and the actress is rocking red hair and trendy makeup as she takes her beauty to the next level.

The newlywed, who announced her marriage to Bader Shammas on her birthday July 2, took a glamorous selfie with her signature red tresses falling elegantly past her shoulders.

She gazed at her reflection with piercing green eyes and slightly parted lips. Lindsay held her phone, revealing light pink manicured nails and a massive gold ring.

Lindsay wore a nude-colored lacy top with spaghetti straps.

She rocked soft glam makeup and silver dangling earrings.

Lindsay shared the look on her Instagram Story, as did her proud hairstylist, Danielle Priano. Lindsay tagged Danielle, nail artist Enamelle, and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle.

Lindsay Lohan announced marriage to Bader Shammas in July

Lindsay Lohan announced her marriage to Bader Shammas last month, after the financially-involved man proposed last November. The two reportedly dated for two years before tying the knot.

Lindsay made the announcement on her 36th birthday with an Instagram post and revealing caption.

She shared a lightly-filtered photo with her man as both smiled at the camera. Lindsay wore a green top and Bader wore a white unbuttoned dress shirt.

Her heartfelt caption read, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday.”

A quick look at Bader’s LinkedIn showed he was an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lindsay moved after leaving Los Angeles and London. Bader has a private Instagram page and appears to live a life outside of the spotlight, which could be good for LiLo.

The actress recently filmed a movie with Chord Overstreet that is set to premiere on Netflix around the holidays. With only three months until the holiday season, Lindsay’s promotional duties are likely around the corner.

Lindsay Lohan’s new movie with Chord Overstreet

Lindsay’s new holiday movie is Falling For Christmas, a story about an engaged heiress with memory problems.

Netflix teased the release with a caption that read, “just lindsay lohan and chord overstreet walkin’ in a winter wonderland while shooting their untitled holiday rom-com thats coming to netflix in 2022…….. nbd.”

Netflix signed a two-picture deal with Lindsay, before her first effort with the streaming giant debuted.

The Director of Original Independent Film at Netflix, Christina Rogers, announced: “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her.”