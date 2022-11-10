Lindsay Lohan continued her comeback tour for her brand new Netflix film, Falling For Christmas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Lindsay Lohan’s comeback continues as the gorgeous actress returned to New York and promptly began serving looks.

Lindsay has looked better than ever during her recent promotional tour for her movie, Falling For Christmas.

The tour has featured Lindsay rocking designer labels and a glammed-up face, courtesy of the hottest celebrity stylists.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Lindsay has a new stylist who has worked wonders with Zendaya. That stylist, Law Roach, has already made magic with Lindsay, starting with her Good Morning America appearance, which was colorful and vibrant.

The latest look was from a Zendaya and Law favorite, Maison Valentino. Lindsay tagged Maison Valentino, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, stylist Danielle Priano, and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, the latter of whom has also been caking Lindsay’s face for the gods.

Lindsay shared photos of her fabulous look with her 11.5 million Instagram followers. For her efforts, she received double taps and comments.

Lindsay Lohan goes sheer in Valentino

The first photo featured Lindsay as she looked to the side with gorgeous glam. She rocked a smoky eye look with shades of brown, bronzed cheeks, and a glossy lip. Lindsay’s signature red locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, highlighting her killer bone structure.

Lindsay’s sheer Valentino gown was exquisite, with embroidered white flowers covering the garment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The floor-length gown also featured gold glitter embellishments throughout the design.

Lindsay rocked the fabulous look to a fan screening of Falling For Christmas.

A swipe right showed Lindsay as she looked directly at the camera and raised her hand to show multiple diamond rings. She also sported diamond earrings in both ears.

Her caption read, “This is what #FallingForChristmas looks like 💎 ❤️🌲🎉.”

Subsequent shots saw Lindsay as she struck a few poses, looking fabulous in each.

As part of Lindsay’s promotional tour, she graced the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Lindsay Lohan talks beauty secrets

Lindsay expressed her appreciation for lasers in a recent Cosmopolitan interview.

She explained, “I’m big on nonintrusive facial experiences, anything I can do. I love lasers. I just started Morpheus8, which I’m obsessed with.”

Morpheus8 technology uses micro-needling to create small lesions and trigger a healing response while promoting the production of collagen.

Whatever Lindsay has done has clearly worked for the former Mean Girls actress, who looks better than ever at 36.

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix film Falling For Christmas is available for streaming on Netflix today.