Lindsay Lohan in swimsuit enjoys ocean dip

Lindsay Lohan poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Lindsay Lohan is living her best life as she enjoys an ocean dip.

The Mean Girls star, 36, updated her Instagram this week with happy shots as she bathed in waters, this as she continues to make headlines for tying the knot with husband Bader Shammas.

Looking happy as she grinned for the camera, Lindsay let fans in on her travels, ones taking to her to sunny Turkey.

Basking in the Mediterranean sunshine, the former child star went makeup-free as she snapped a selfie while leaning back against a wooden deck and backed by blue waters.

Lindsay opted for a classic and ribbed black swimsuit, going thin-strapped as she flaunted her trim frame, with further photos showing her grinning for a traditional selfie before bobbing on her back amid blue waters and distant yachts.

Heart emojis and a peace-signs captioned the gallery.

Lindsay Lohan all smiles in Turkey

Lindsay has been staying at the swanky boutique The Bodrum EDITION hotel, where guests enjoy a waterfront setting, plus an on-site pool, spa, and fitness center. On July 2, the actress confirmed she and Shammas were married, posting a selfie and writing: “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple has chosen the Aegean Sea for a romantic honeymoon. She and Shammas were first spotted together in February 2020 – both reside in Dubai.

Lindsay Lohan had planned to return to the U.S.

Lohan has been out in the Middle East for quite some years, although she had vowed to return to the U.S. as she outlined her 2020 plans to Andy Cohen.

When the Bravo host asked her if she had any New Year’s Resolutions in late 2019, Lindsay revealed: “Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year. And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.“

Lindsay is followed by 11 million on Instagram. Her swimsuit snaps have gained over 43,000 likes.