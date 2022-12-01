Lindsay Lohan is returning to her Jingle Bell Rock era with a Pepsi promotion sure to spark conversation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AcePixs

Although Mean Girls came out more than 15 years ago, Lindsay Lohan showed she had no problem dusting off her Jingle Bell Rock ensemble to spread holiday cheer.

Lindsay has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity since she released her Netflix holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. The actress teamed up with stylist Law Roach to serve looks during promotional appearances for her latest acting role on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Good Morning America. Lindsay also graced the cover of Cosmopolitan, as the actress is truly everywhere.

Now Lindsay has a sweet deal with Pepsi, and she is capitalizing off her 11.8 million Instagram followers by sharing her latest advertisement for the beverage company.

As part of the Pepsi deal, Lindsay did an advertisement in a red two-piece while offering a drink that is certain to cause opinions.

Today, Lindsay shared a video where she poured milk into her glass of Pepsi as she gave her best Mrs. Clause impression.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The video began with Lindsay seated in a living room decked with Christmas decorations. Behind Lindsay, there were candles, holiday lights, wreaths, with a Christmas tree and stockings, all in the room.

Lindsay Lohan in Santa gear promotes Pepsi

Lindsay wore a modern take on a Mrs. Clause with a red long-sleeve shirt featuring furry white cuffs with the same material around her Santa hat. Lindsay rocked her signature red tresses, which cascaded from underneath her hat.

She donned a matching red velvet skirt and sat with her legs crossed while she poured Pepsi into a glass. As the soda fizzed audibly, Lindsay exclaimed, “nice,” before adding a bit of milk into the Pepsi glass. After adding the milk, she said, “Ooh, naughty!”

Lindsay pondered the Pepsi and milk combination before adding a straw and calling the concoction “Pilk.”

It was unclear if the drink was a serious suggestion or just viral campaigning, but the advertising seemed to serve its purpose.

Lindsay’s caption read, “Feeling nice…or naughty? @Pepsi, let’s make #PilkandCookies happen 🥤 + 🥛+ 🍪 #PepsiPartner.”

Lindsay Lohan comes home for the holidays

Although Lindsay moved to Dubai a few years ago, her latest film allowed her to return to her native New York.

She spoke with Cosmopolitan about her return home and her favorite things to do in the Big Apple.

Lindsay explained, “The first thing I like to do is see my niece because she’s the cutest thing ever. I always spend time with family. I go to a few specific restaurants, like Carbone, Blue Ribbon Sushi. Visit Central Park.”

Lindsay added that she always has work to do when returning to New York.