Lindsay Lohan in blue bikini has ‘sunshine’ on her mind

Lindsay Lohan rocks bikini in Turkey. Pic credit Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Fresh off of her 36th birthday and marriage to Bader Shammas, Lindsay Lohan is enjoying married life with some bikini selfies.

The Mean Girls actress posted from Turkey, where she is presumably spending her honeymoon.

Lindsay kept it cool in royal blue while she lounged under the sun and took a few selfies. The smiling actress looked blissful in the shots, with a grin and her red hair blowing in the wind.

She shared the photos with her 11 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

Lindsay Lohan flaunts bikini body after getting married

Lindsay Lohan shared some photos from the lap of luxury, where she is enjoying her newlywed life under the European sun. She teased viewers with photos from her view, which showed the beautiful coast, white umbrellas, lounge chairs, and glassware.

The fashionista wore Saint Laurent glasses and small diamond hoop earrings. Lindsay soaked up the sun rays on the ocean on top of a netting designed for lounging.

She wore a royal blue high-waisted bikini which offered extra support for her ample cleavage. Lindsay showed off her fresh red-colored mani/pedi.

Later she put on a coverup with an open chest that displayed her silver-color pendant necklace.

She wrote in the caption, “Sunshine on my mind 🌞☀️💖🌊🇹🇷.”

Lindsay’s family popped into the comments section to show love.

Lindsay geo-tagged the photos with the location The Bodrum EDITION, which is a luxurious resort on the Turkish Riviera.

Her little brother Dakota wrote, “Perfection,” with dancing man emojis.

Pic credit: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Mom Dina Lohan wrote, “What a beautiful trip.”

Little sister Aliana Lohan wrote, “Beautiful.”

Lindsay Lohan marries Bader Shammas after short engagement

Lindsay Lohan announced her marriage to financier Bader Shammas, after he proposed to the actress on November 11, 2021.



She shared a post where she cuddled with her new husband, who also smiled for the camera.

Lindsay wrote in the caption, “🎂❤️🥰I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. ❤️every woman should feel like this everyday 🙏💖.”

Lindsay tagged her husband, Bader, who has a private Instagram and less than 1,000 followers.

Besides getting married, Lindsay has been hard at work after she launched a podcast called The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan. The podcast promises to offer, “Each week will be filled with new and fascinating stories that span the world of entertainment to everyday makeup and beauty tips and tricks.”

Lindsay has done seven episodes so far, and time will tell if she divulges details about her wedding.