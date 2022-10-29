Lindsay Lohan has fans shocked with latest look

Lindsay Lohan turned heads as she revealed an upcoming project and looked better than ever. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Walter Weissman/StarMaxWorldwide

Married life looks excellent on Lindsay Lohan if a recent photo is any indication.

The Mean Girls actress, whose Netflix movie comes out in less than two weeks, was simply glowing in a new post.

In fact, fans couldn’t help but remark on Lindsay’s beauty.

Lindsay rocked a fresh beat as she posed with her makeup artist, who took a photo of the two. She and her makeup artist wore black as they posed for the intimate image.

She wore her signature red locks in loose curls and bright red lips, but Lindsay’s beauty got people talking.

Lindsay treated her 11.5 million Instagram followers to the selfie just three weeks after she dropped the trailer for her new Netflix movie.

Lindsay Lohan is glowing in new picture

Lindsay received praise for her latest share, with 87k likes and counting.

She revealed in her caption that something fun was coming as she added excitement to the beautiful post.

Fans and co-workers came to the post and gave praise.

Lindsay’s co-star, Ayesha Curry, commented, “Ummmmmm yes!”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga also showed some love, writing, “Freaking gorgeous 😍.”

Pic credit: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

One particularly impressed fan commented, “Your eyes are very hypnotic,” while another wrote, “Wow wow wow.”

Lindsay’s fresh beat appeared just in time for her latest acting efforts.

Lindsay has returned to the States for work and to promote the first Netflix movie from a multi-picture deal.

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix movie, Falling For Christmas

Although acting is what made Lindsay a household name, her off-screen trouble gave her a bit of a reputation. Lindsay ultimately moved out of the United States and settled in Dubai, where she met her husband, Bader Shammas.

Lindsay appeared in an independent film three years ago but hasn’t appeared in a significant film since The Canyons, which received terrible reviews.

Fans first heard about Falling For Christmas last year when it was revealed that Lindsay would star across Chord Overstreet in the latest film.

The romantic comedy movie has a holiday theme, just in time for Christmas.

The premise of Falling For Christmas is about a newly engaged heiress who has amnesia. The streaming giant was reportedly pleased with Lindsay’s performance and signed her to a two-picture deal.

Christina Rogers, the Director of Original Independent Film at Netflix revealed, “We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her.”

She continued, “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Falling For Christmas is available for streaming on Netflix, November 10.