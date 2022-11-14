Lindsay Lohan’s press tour is in full-swing as the actress promotes her new holiday movie, Falling For Christmas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Lindsay Lohan has returned to her passion for serving looks and acting in films as the actress promoted her latest movie and rocked impeccable style.

Lindsay’s latest appearance was on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest film, Falling For Christmas.

The Mean Girls actress was a vision in a skintight and sleeveless red dress.

The sleeveless gown by Versace was the work of her stylist, Law Roach. Law Roach has been killing the fashion game for more than a decade with another Disney alum, Zendaya.

As of late, he has helped Lindsay serve look-after-look, including a sheer Valentino gown to the premiere of Falling For Christmas.

Law and Lindsay’s latest look, a red Versace dress, was another fashion win.

Lindsay Lohan stuns on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Lindsay posted her Versace look on her Instagram, where she has amassed 11.6 million followers.

She opened her IG carousel strongly as she posed in front of a wall with The Tonight Show logo behind her. Lindsay placed one hand on her hip and looked directly at the camera, rocking a red manicure that perfectly matched her leather dress.

Lindsay also sported her signature red locks, with loose curls cascading past her chest. She donned smoky eye makeup, a matte lip, and a natural glow.

The Freaky Friday star wore silver hoops and her sparkly engagement ring.

A swipe right showed Lindsay as she sat on the couch and smiled at the audience. She crossed her legs to reveal white close-toed pumps, which added a modern vibe to her look.

Subsequent pictures showed Lindsay and Jimmy as they laughed and played one of his silly late-night games.

Falling For Christmas came out on November 9, just in time for the holiday season.

The movie was the first of two from a two-picture movie deal with streaming giant Netflix.

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix deal

Lindsay’s Netflix deal was a promising announcement, signaling that the company was pleased with her performance in Falling For Christmas.

Following the first film of her two-picture Netflix deal, Lindsay is set to star in Irish Wish.

Irish Wish has some other big names, including Ayesha Curry and Jane Seymour, and the film is in post-production.

Lindsay told Forbes about her next potential role, “I love doing ‘rom coms’ so that’s always something that I’m going to look for and do a ton of when the time is right, but there’s definitely other – I’ve never done an action film. I would love to do something with Marvel.”