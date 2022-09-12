Lily-Rose Depp stuns in tiny tank and thigh-skimming miniskirt for SoHo trip

Lilly-Rose Depp looks stunning with red lipstick. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Lily-Rose Depp looks stunning in a tiny tank top and a miniskirt while walking around SoHo.

Depp was recently seen walking around the iconic New York neighborhood, SoHo, wearing a white striped tank top.

She paired this with a baby pink mini skirt, adding a little color to her outfit.

For her shoes, she opted for a pair of beige monks, as well as some white socks.

Like many people around the world, Depp also likes a good tote bag. This time, she decided on a white one with red straps.

The model was all smiles as she held an iced coffee in one hand and her phone connected to some headphones on the other.

Lily-Rose Depp walks around SoHo after a shopping trip

Depp is the talented daughter of American actor, producer, and musician Johnny Depp, and the French singer, actress, and model Vanessa Paradis.

Lily-Rose Depp takes a stop at Package Free while spending time in downtown Manhattan. Pic credit: JosiahW/Backgrid

Depp began acting with a cameo role in Tusk, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2014. She has played many more roles, following in her father’s footsteps.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But her modeling career is perhaps what we have seen the most. She became a Chanel brand ambassador in 2015.

In an interview with Vogue UK, she told the story about how her relationship with the luxurious Chanel brand started.

“Chanel has always been part of my life. My mom has worked with them since she was 18 and I’ve gone to the store with her since I was little. There are pictures of me literally in diapers wearing her Chanel pumps,” she said.

The American-French model has walked in Chanel’s Autumn/Winter 2015 Couture Show, and she now has done two Chanel advertising campaigns and is the face of Chanel No 5 L’Eua.

Lily-Rose Depp has a new show on the way

We have seen the 23-year-old acting before, but this new role is something new for her career.

The Canadian singer, The Weeknd, has made it his mission to recruit a mix of established names for his new HBO series, The Idol. Celebrities such as Troye Sivan, Juliebeth Gonzalez, and Steve Zissis are involved alongside Depp on the series.