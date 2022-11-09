Lily-Rose Depp looked gorgeous in baby blue as she celebrated another year with French fashion house Chanel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Lily-Rose Depp looked fabulous and fit as she walked for a Chanel show set in sunny Miami.

The daughter of French singer Vanessa Paradis and American actor Johnny Depp was a fabulous mix of her famous parents as she showed appreciation for the brand she has modeled with for years.

Chanel first presented the Cruise collection in Monaco last May but showed the same styles in vibrant Miami.

For the latest display of fashion, Lily-Rose was joined by fellow Chanel ambassadors Pharrell Williams and Marion Cotillard. The Monacan influences were everywhere, with formula one references, thanks to checkered garments.

The starlet shared photos of her look on Instagram for her 6.8 million followers on the platform.

Lily-Rose received 908K likes for the post featuring Chanel attire.

Lily-Rose Depp dazzles in Chanel

Blues, reds, and whites were central to the Miami Cruise show, from the clothing on the models to the set design on the runway.

Lily-Rose was no different, with a baby blue crop top featuring spaghetti straps and a matching tweed miniskirt. She gave her best Miami look with bronzed skin and beachy hair as she watched the show.

The model donned silver jewelry, including a bracelet, multiple rings, and even a belly chain.

Lily-Rose completed the look with black and white pumps and a black patent leather Chanel bag.

The model was happy to speak with Vogue about her adorable outfit and the inspiration behind the look.

Lily-Rose told Vogue, “As soon as I saw this little blue matching set, I was obsessed—I love a little matching set. The blue felt very reminiscent of a beach and the ocean, which we watched the show by. I also love a belly belt.”

Chanel Cruise 2023 Miami show

Although the Chanel Haute Couture show typically occurs during Paris Fashion Week, Cruise shows represent a more casual collection of designer wear.

Of course, casual doesn’t mean cheap, especially when Chanel is involved.

As reported by Forbes, the show was an iteration of the May 2022 Chanel show curated by Moulin Rouge and Great Gatsby director Baz Luhrmann and his wife, Catherine Martin.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel ambassadorship

Lily-Rose previously joked that Chanel was her first word as a child. There was some truth to her joke, though, because the French brand has watched the model grow.

Lily-Rose has been a face for Chanel since she was just 16 years old. She walked in a Chanel show for Fall-Winter 2015 and has never stopped promoting the brand since.

Lily-Rose also served as the first face of Chanel’s eyewear line.