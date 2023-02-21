Fans are about to see a lot more of Lily Rose-Depp as the Hollywood nepo baby has an exciting new HBO series coming out soon.

And for Lily-Rose, that means a lot of promotions and photoshoots as she drums up publicity for her upcoming show.

One publicity opportunity saw the actress and model appearing fierce on a magazine cover.

The 23-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis struck a pose for i-d magazine, looking like a supermodel in her own right.

An Instagram page for i-d magazine shared a few delightful photos from the upcoming Timeless edition, where Lily-Rose was the star.

The Chanel muse wore jeans by her favorite brand and little else for the stunning shoot.

Lily-Rose Depp stuns in i-d magazine ahead of HBO show

The i-d cover showed Lily-Rose with her light blonde hair pulled away from her face. Her makeup included rosy cheeks and lavish lashes, with natural beauty exuding from her body.

She placed one arm across her chest and winked an eye as she showed her modeling talent.

However, there was more to the shoot than just showing Lily-Rose’s modeling skills.

The actress also promoted her upcoming HBO show, which comes out sometime this year. The series, called The Idol, has sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll as prominent themes.

Lily-Rose stars opposite The Weeknd, playing an up-and-coming popstar named Jocelyn who befriends a cult leader named Tedros. Because The Idol was the work of Euphoria director Sam Levinson, it promises to have the risqué nature of the Emmy-winning series.

The Chanel model spoke with i-d magazine about her upcoming role in an interview accompanying the shoot. Although she couldn’t spill many details, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

She explained, “This has been the most meaningful and important project that I’ve ever done, and the thing that I’m the proudest of.”

Lily-Rose continued, “Jocelyn is the most wonderfully complex character. She’s so fascinating. A mystery. After a year of living with that character, I’m still obsessed with her. I just want to keep digging deeper.”

Lily-Rose Depp is the face of the French fashion house Chanel

Although Lily-Rose grew up in Los Angeles, she is half-French, thanks to her famous mom.

Therefore, Lily-Rose made the perfect muse for the iconic fashion house Chanel representing French elegance. Other Chanel muses include French actress Marion Cotillard and English model Cara Delevingne.

In November, Chanel had a special Miami fashion show.

Of course, Lily-Rose was on hand, speaking with Vogue at the show. She wore a baby blue two-piece tweed set by the designer and a patent leather bag.

She said, “As soon as I saw this little blue matching set, I was obsessed—I love a little matching set.”

As for Lily-Rose’s acting endeavors, fans will have to stay tuned.