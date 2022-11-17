Lily-Rose Depp is absolutely stunning on her latest magazine cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/Admedia

Lily-Rose Depp is taking after her famous actor parents at the young age of 23, but her latest photoshoot proves that she’s still a brilliant model as well.

The daughter of actor Johnny Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose has been developing her portfolio, with her most recent work being the upcoming 2023 HBO series The Idol. The show follows rising pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her complicated relationship with cult leader Tedros (Abel Tesfaye).

She took some time to speak with Elle about how she is, herself, an upcoming idol, and the young star absolutely nailed the cover for the magazine.

Lily-Rose stole the show with a variety of Chanel pieces, going elegantly glam on the cover with a strapless checkered top, a Chanel-patterned skirt, and a gold cropped jacket.

In other shots, the star leans backward over a television set in a bra, long pants, and heels before she’s seen sitting up on a desk in a white leotard and a pink sweater over the top, complete with metallic-banded sneakers.

The last two shots include a close-up shot with daring red lipstick and oversized Chanel sunglasses, as well as a look at a cinched pink plaid shirt and matching baseball cap.

Lily-Rose strikingly takes after her mother, but it’s clear that the starlet is making a name for herself despite being surrounded by utterly famous men and family scandals.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t want to be defined by men in her life

After Johnny Depp made headlines earlier this year for his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, it’s only natural that Lily-Rose would be asked about it, especially as she has largely been tight-lipped about the whole ordeal.

In her interview with Elle, Lily-Rose revealed that it was a complicated thing to go through but that she also wanted to keep some of her thoughts to herself and not let them out for public consumption.

She stated, “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.”

She also used this time to discuss her own career and how she can sometimes be defined by the men around her, adding, “I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”

Lily-Rose has been making a name for herself for quite some time, as she’s been partnered with Chanel since she was a teenager.

Lily-Rose Depp secures role as Chanel brand ambassador

Lily-Rose has been partnered with the designer brand since she was 16 and still spends a lot of her career modeling and doing ads for the luxury label.

Earlier this month, she attended Chanel’s Miami event where they showed their resort 2023 collection once again, as it was first shown in May.

Lily-Rose is often seen at Chanel’s events and she was excited to see the brand take over a new location in Miami, as she hadn’t been to the sunny city as an adult.

For the event, Lily-Rose sported Chanel’s two-piece baby blue tweed crop top and miniskirt, complete with a belly belt.

However, Lily-Rose also loves to wear the designer label in the winter.

She revealed to Vogue, “Chanel always keeps me warm in the winter. I love a big, warm scarf, and they have the best gloves and hats; I’ve spent the whole year in L.A. not wearing a ton of sweaters, so I’m really excited to wear some cozier Chanel knits.”