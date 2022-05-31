Lily-Rose Depp is a pink princess in lingerie top to celebrate 23rd birthday

Lily-Rose Depp celebrated her 23 birthday this weekend in pink lace. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew /Landmark Media

Johnny Depp may be busy wrapping up the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but Lily-Rose Depp is busy celebrating another birthday and another year older.

The newly 23-year-old actress and model took to Instagram to share some birthday pictures with her 5.9+ million followers over the weekend. Although she is currently working on The Weeknd’s upcoming series, The Idol, the star made time to celebrate her special day.

Defining the phrase “pretty in pink,” Lily-Rose shared three photos to commemorate the celebration with her followers. Her post has received over 1.2 million likes since it was posted.

Lily-Rose Depp is birthday princess in lacy pink top

Lily-Rose seemed to know that no caption was needed for her birthday post. She simply wrote, “23!” with a few different emojis, including an ice cream cone and a pink flower.

The first photo in her post is a bouquet of pink flowers wrapped in a pink bow, but a swipe right really brings the heat.

Lily-Rose is seen posing in a pink lingerie top complete with a pink sash that reads, “Birthday Princess.” The first photo shows the star smiling with blushed cheeks as she closes her eyes, looking completely euphoric.

The last photo in the set shows her looking down as she moves but gives fans an open look at her top and the matching birthday sash. Her blonde locks frame her face in each image, pulling together a sunkissed look for her late spring birthday.

As Lily-Rose continues her film career, having starred in films such as Wolf, Voyager, and Silent Night, some fans wonder if she will take on the big screen with her father Johnny once again.

Lily-Rose Depp talks working with dad Johnny Depp

When speaking of her career, Lily-Rose has said fame is “a silly side effect” and that she never intended to be famous but “really loves” her job. She knows that she is “grateful and privileged” to be able to do what she does.

In the past, Lily-Rose worked with her father, Johnny, in the 2016 film Yoga Hosers, but she explained that working with him again isn’t something she prioritizes.

When asked about working with Johnny again, she told Entertainment Tonight, “Never say never. That’s really not something that I consider first and foremost … What’s interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it’s telling and everything. I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors.”

At this time, Lily-Rose has been rather quiet regarding her father’s case with Amber Heard and seems to be focused on her career.