Lily James wows in plunging pink dress for Versace

Lily James looks gorgeous wearing big diamond earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/LandmarkMedia

Lily James looked fancy in a beautiful pink gown.

The Pam & Tommy actress has had a lot of incredible and iconic Versace moments.

James is in Milan, Italy attending the Milan Fashion Week like many other celebrities. She also attended an after-party after the show.

She recently stunned in a black minidress for Versace’s spring/summer 2023 show.

In one of her latest looks, the British actress looked like Barbie, wearing a long tight pink dress with a fabulous neckline.

Two thin straps with a gold Versace icon charm adorned her shoulders.

Lily James wows in tight pink dress

The top of James’ dress gave the illusion of being a silk corset, while the rest of the dress was made with less shiny fabric.

This iconic dress hugged the actress’ curves perfectly, giving her a sophisticated look as she placed one hand on her hip and another against a wall.

Her hair was styled in a slick long ponytail, making her gold hoop earrings pop.

For shoewear, she opted for some well-known black Versace platform heels with three ankle straps.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray posted some pictures of James posing for the camera in what looks like a hotel room before the event.

Corbin-Murray has styled James many times in the past, as she consistently documents it on her Instagram.

She captioned this post, “Barbiecore alive and well in Milan @lilyjamesoffcial.”

Lily James becomes a global ambassador for Only Natural Diamonds

The 33-year-old is mostly known for her acting career, most recently playing the role of Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s mini-series Pam & Tommy. But this time, she is venturing into the world of jewelry.

The Emmy-nominated actress is the new Global Ambassador for Only Natural Diamonds. The brand provides information and insights on the natural diamonds recovered from earth and many behind-the-scenes looks into the diamond industry.

During an interview with the brand and a promotional video to get to know James, she recalled her first memory of a diamond, which was when she saw her grandmother’s engagement ring. She also mentioned she always attaches meaning and feeling to a jewelry piece, especially if it was given to her by someone else.

In this video, she explained one of her favorite red carpet moments, “I wore a Piaget yellow diamond on a diamond chain for the Oscars. When you have an amazing diamond, it takes the attention.”