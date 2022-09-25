Lily James stuns in plunging minidress for Versace

Lily James looks stunning with a metallic eye look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Lily James stunned in a beautiful minidress in Milan.

The British actress turned heads by wearing another incredible Versace dress.

James has had some really iconic Versace moments lately, and it seems she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.

This time she opted for a sexy look by wearing a long sleeve black mini dress.

The dress had a big cut that went diagonally on her chest and showed off some skin.

Underneath, she wore a pair of sheer black tights and put on the iconic platform Versace heels with ankle straps.

Lily James looks incredible in a Versace dress

She accessorized this look by wearing a beautiful gold chain necklace with shiny charms in the shape of stars and a heart. She also put on a similar bracelet and a ring.

The 33-year-old’s brown hair is slicked back into a bun, giving her a sophisticated look.

Her makeup showed off her beautiful perfect skin with a metallic bronze eye look and a nude lip.

James‘ stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, shared a couple of pictures of the actress attending a Versace event.

She captioned this post, “Goth Grunge Goddesses at @versace @lilyjamesofficial.” And she also made sure to tag the rest of the team that made this gothic look possible.

Lily James talks about her role as Pamela Anderson

Lily James earned an Emmy nomination for playing Pamela Anderson in the American biographical drama miniseries, Pam & Tommy. The series tells the story of the marriage between Anderson and Tommy Lee, who was played by Sebastian Stan, during the period their sex tape was made public.

Anderson has been public about not watching the show because it tells a story of such a traumatic time in her life.

In an interview with Thrillist, James was asked about this, and said, “I really had hoped that she was going to be involved, and I wish she had been. […] Not enough has changed since she went through [that]—the double standards, the abuse that takes place by the media, the society as a whole. I just felt like I had to handle it with love and with empathy.”

Despite Anderson not being involved in the process, James assured that all the decisions were made with respect and thinking about her.

You can watch Pam & Tommy only on Hulu.