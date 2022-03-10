Lily James stuns in a sheer, gold sequined gown with plunging neckline for Pam & Tommy finale

This week, Lily James was a vision at the Pam & Tommy finale in Los Angeles, wearing a see-through gown with gold sequins. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CanNguyen/Landmark-Media

Lily James has been bringing the wow factor to all of her public events lately, and the actress didn’t disappoint this week, either.

The Cinderella and Downton Abbey stunner, 32, had heads turning with her appearance at the Pam & Tommy finale screening in Los Angeles on Tuesday night when she showed up in a very sheer gown.

With her brunette hair pulled into a tight, high ponytail, Lily looked sleek, slim, and elegant in her choice of attire for the evening.

Lily stunned in a sheer, gold sequined gown at the Pam & Tommy finale screening

Lily was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour at the event, dominating the red carpet in the sheer, gold sequined gown with a dramatic plunging neckline and a sexy, open back.

The look was made even more stunning with the addition of a choker-like collar and lower back cut-out underneath a strip of material that just barely broke up the otherwise-bare back.

She finished off the ensemble with some gold pumps and expertly-applied smokey eyes, skin-perfecting foundation, and lightly mauve lipstick.

The actress shared snaps of the night to her Instagram story, posting three different pictures from the star-studded event, including one in which she could be seen posing alongside cast-mates Sebastian Stan and Seth Rogen.

Sebastian looked dapper in velvety, rose-hued pants and a jacket which he paired with a brighter pink, button-down shirt underneath the blazer while Seth rocked an all-burnt orange ensemble with black dress shoes.

Lily switched things up, later on, changing into a skin-tight, all-black latex dress with a sexy cut-out at the chest area that revealed her cleavage.

Pamela Anderson has not been too happy about the series

While Pam & Tommy has received largely positive critiques, along with shock at the incredible transformations that both Lily and Sebastian underwent to take on the roles, Pamela Anderson herself has not been so thrilled with the series.

The former Baywatch actress reportedly was upset about the Hulu show bringing back to light all the negativity from that time in her life, with an insider revealing to People magazine that Pamela felt re-traumatized.

“It was a very traumatizing situation and it’s unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like re-opening a wound,” the source said about the actress’ feelings regarding the series.

Pamela was, in fact, apparently disgruntled enough that she announced her plans to “set the record straight” with her own Netflix documentary that will detail that time in her life.

Netflix posted a tweet about the doc, sharing that the actress was ready to “tell her story” in her own words and own way.

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.



The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2022

While the documentary has no official release date yet, predictions have guessed that it will come out before the end of this year.