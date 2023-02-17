Lily James was living it up in paradise in the Maldives before returning to London.

The Pam & Tommy actress looked stunning in a bikini as she relaxed on a picturesque beach.

Lily looked incredible, pictured under the protection of large palm trees that kept the sun off her skin.

The beautiful actress wore a black swimsuit and looked fit and toned as she posed with one hand behind her waist and the other just above her head.

She accessorized the look with dark sunshades and a cute sunhat.

The 33-year-old actress shared a series of photos as she reminisced about the luxury vacation.

In the caption, she asked her friend, “Remember when we were in paradise @joalimaldives 🍍 @galagordon xxx.”

In the second photo, she posed in a gorgeous black cropped outfit with her hair slicked back next to her friend, actor Gala Gordon.

Lily shared terrific photos of the island’s blue ocean and sea creatures, along with more pictures of herself and her friend from the trip.

The Hollywood star spent time in the Joali Maldives resort, which is one of the most expensive hotels in the Maldives.

Lily James Pam & Tommy workout transformation

Lily starred in the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy, and she didn’t just transform her brunette locks into Pamela blonde; she also worked out to get Pam’s body.

The British actress worked with personal trainer Matt Bevan for five months to get her toned physique for the series.

Lily told Women’s Health that Matt’s exercise program changed her life, adding, “I felt more energetic, positive, and able to get into the right mindset to get through long filming days and a lot of pressure, she said, continuing:

“I honestly looked forward to every session, which was a huge surprise for me.”

She performed full-body workouts that consisted of exercises such as dumbbell Romanian deadlifts, press-ups, goblet squats, and bent-over rows.

The actor also performed isolated workouts that targeted specific muscle groups, such as single-leg Romanian deadlifts, split squats, lateral lunges, and staggered-stance deadlifts.

Lily worked out five times a week and used weights that were 50 percent of her maximum lift.

Lily James stars in a Charlotte Tilbury ad campaign

Lily joined other models for a Charlotte Tilbury ad campaign.

The stunning actress went full glam to model Tilbury’s new Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter and shared the clip on her Instagram.

In the caption, Lily said she enjoyed shooting the ad, which also starred Jourdan Dunn, who went barefaced for a makeup transformation.

Hollywood Glow Glide Highlighter comes in several shades and is available on Charlotte Tilbury’s official website.