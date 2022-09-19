Lily James stuns braless in plunging corset top

Lily James looks beautiful in a brown smokey eye look. Pic credit: @lilyjamesofficial/Instagram

Lily James recently stunned in a plunging corset top.

The British actress posed against a black background wearing Versace for the premiere of What’s Love Got To Do With? at the Toronto International Film Festival.

She wore a plunging black corset top, which she matched with a pair of stylish oversized pants.

This look accentuated the actress’ curves, as the low-rise pants fell comfortably on her hips.

James first posted an up-close picture on her Instagram of the look in black and white, then a shot of the whole outfit.

In the first picture, we can see her shiny blonde curled hair as well as some earrings adorning each one of her piercings.

Lily James stuns in pinstripe Versace

The second image showed a better look at the whole fit and the soft makeup look she decided to wear with it.

She showed some love for the brand by captioning this post, “@versace @versace For what’s love got to do with it? TIFF.”

The 33-year-old recently also stunned in the designer brand for her look at the Emmy Awards.

Lily James talks about her new movie What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Lily James has had the opportunity to play some iconic roles throughout her career, including the title role in Disney’s live-action Cinderella and Pamela Anderson in Pam and Tommy.

Now moving into a romantic comedy genre, James portrays the role of filmmaker Zoe, who pitches her best friend’s love life as the subject of her new documentary. Her character continues to be unlucky when it comes to finding love herself, as she is on numerous dating apps and never seems to find “the one”.

In a recent interview with ET Canada, she was asked some questions about the movie and if she thought finding love is easier nowadays. The Cinderella actress responded, “I think that is what the film is exploring. It’s this open-ending question about how to do it and how to find lasting love, and we are all figuring it out still I think.”

The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 and also stars actors Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Rob Brydon, and Sajal Aly.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is scheduled to be released on January 27, 2023, in the United Kingdom.