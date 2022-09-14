Lily James sparkles in tight Versace dress

Lily James rocked a Versace dress at the Emmy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark Media

Lily James recently stunned the red carpet in a tight Versace dress.

The English actress walked the carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards looking absolutely dazzling in the sparkling number.

James arrived at the event wearing the custom-made golden brown Versace dress, which she had to be sewn into.

The dress hugged her curves perfectly, and her now auburn hair was styled in loose big waves.

For accessories, she opted for some small gold earrings, as well as a couple of bracelets.

Lastly, she finished off her look with a noticeable bronze smokey eye and a nude lip.

Lily James was nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award

The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram of her Emmys look.

She captioned this post, “@donatella_versace this dress is out of this world. I love every tiny detail. Golden chain mail at the Emmys 🙏 Thank you so much. I will never ever forget it, love you! And thank you to everyone who poured their talent and skill into making this sensational dress. A dream. @versace forever.”

James was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie against fellow actrors Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, Margaret Qualley, Julia Garner, and Toni Collette. This was her first-ever nomination.

Lily James talks about her Hulu series Pam and Tommy

The 33-year-old actress has had the opportunity to play many iconic roles throughout her career.

One of her most recent roles was playing Pamela Anderson alongside Sebastian Stan, who plays her husband Tommy Lee in the limited Hulu series, Pam and Tommy.

The Hulu series centers around thee true story of how a stolen sex tape featuring Anderson and Lee broke down the internet and publically derailed the Baywatch stars’ promising career. Both James and Stan gained Emmy nominations for their performances.

In an interview with The Playlist, the actress was asked if this role has been the hardest thing she has ever had to do.

She responded, “It was then the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I felt such pressure, such fear. I felt vulnerable in the choice to do this and to put myself out there and to explore a real person’s life. I never took that decision lightly. Usually, if you’re just playing a character, you can just throw yourself in and you can make the choices you make and who cares? But with this, I felt such a responsibility, and the subject matter felt personal too. The whole thing was just wild. I’m still coming down from it, honestly. It was very intense.”

For those interested in tuning into the series, Pam and Tommy is currently available to stream on Hulu.