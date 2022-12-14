Lily Collins showed off her figure in a black bra on the cover of Porter magazine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lily Collins showed off her incredible physique as she appeared on the cover of a magazine, showing off her sophisticated fashion sense and looking a world away from her Emily In Paris character.

Lily wore a black bra with a mesh strip at the top and a matching white, high-waisted miniskirt that featured a thigh-slit in the middle.

On top, she added a bit of pizazz with a black and beige tiger-striped wool jacket, looking as if she’s taken some inspiration from the fashionable women of Paris while she lived and filmed in the city.

Despite adding bangs to her hairstyle, something she told the magazine was written into the script in a hilarious and relatable moment, Lily had them pushed to the side in a chic hairstyle.

Her makeup was simple yet glamorous, with long eyelashes and a dark pink lipstick that added to the high-fashion look.

Lily stood in front of an older, European-looking balcony that overlooked a view of pine trees and blue sky.

The Emily In Paris star showed off an array of chic outfits within the pages of Porter magazine, which is owned by Net-A-Porter, a retail site selling women’s clothes, beauty, and lifestyle products.

Looking as if she took inspiration from Sylvie, Emily’s boss on the hit Netflix series, Lily wore a long black dress that emphasized her curves and featured a low neckline, paired with elbow-length black gloves.

Another picture in the Instagram carousel saw Lily jumping on a bed in a glittering black dress with feathers on the sleeves.

Subsequent pictures saw Lily smiling in a dove grey dress with gems and a black dress with a cape. Every single outfit looked incredibly trendy yet simple and minimalist.

She captioned the shots, “Talking love, alter egos, and all things @emilyinparis with @portermagazine – out today!…”

Emily In Paris Season 3 premieres on Netflix this month

The new season of Emily In Paris will premiere on Netflix on December 21.

Season 3 will see the always-optimistic, overly-positive American character work through several tough decisions, including whether or not she should stay in Paris, which boss she will work for, and which guy (the hunky French Gabriel or the suave British Alfie) she will choose.

Lily Collins recently launched her own production company called Case Study Films

While Lily is used to appearing in front of the camera as an actress, she and her husband, Charlie McDowell, and their friend Alex Orlovsky recently launched Case Study Films.

In the caption, Lily revealed they would be “working to tell compelling and outside of the box stories alongside both established talent and new, exciting voices of this generation and the next.”

Emily In Paris Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, December 21 on Netflix.