Lily Collins stuns on the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Lily Collins looks incredible in a new red gown.

She wore the outfit when she attended and spoke at the recent Time 100 NEXT Gala in New York. She was accompanied by her newlywed husband, Charlie McDowell.

The actress wore a red sequin Ralph Lauren dress that touched the floor. The dress had a large cutout at her back, showing off her amazing physique.

She paired the look with gold Cartier earrings and a chic half-up half-down hairstyle.

Her dramatic black eyeliner look was done by Vincent Oquendo, who has also been the makeup artist for Gabrielle Union and Jenna Ortega.

From her bikini photos to her oversized shirts, Lily has proven that she has an incredible fashion sense.

Lily Collins knows how to rock a stunning red carpet look

This isn’t Lily’s first stunning red carpet look. Recently, she attended Ralph Lauren’s first-ever West Coast Fashion Show. And she did so in style.

The Netflix star rocked a pair of fitted black pants with a plaid patterned top. The strapless Ralph Lauren top had a large bow and train attached to the back. It currently retails for over two thousand dollars.

She complemented the look with black heels, Cartier jewelry, and a dewy makeup look. The outfit was put together by legendary stylist Mariel Haenn.

Her signature bangs were styled by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell, who has also worked for fellow actresses Sophie Turner and Zoey Deutch.

Lily Collins shared the secrets of her skin routine

Aside from her successful acting career, Lily is constantly making headlines for her incredible skin.

The actress recently shared the secrets of her beautiful skin and even name-dropped the specific products she uses to maintain it. Lily only uses three key beauty products to keep up with her glowy skin.

In an interview with Elle Canada, she said that, “I know sometimes it can get late and we think we’re going to do it in the morning, but it’s just such a nice feeling to wake up fresh and hydrated. So I always take my makeup off, I use Lancôme Bi-Facil makeup remover. It works so well. Then I’ll add a toner or serum, like Advanced Génifique serum, or maybe a mask if I really want to treat myself. Then I’ll apply the Hydra Zen moisturizing night cream and go to bed.”

Lily’s next acting project is Season 3 of Emily In Paris. It is set to release on Netflix on December 21, with Lily returning in the title role of Emily Cooper.