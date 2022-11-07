Actress Lily Collins looks beautiful in shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lip for red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

American model and actress Lily Collins is in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, right now, enjoying the warm weather and colorful decorations.

Collins is mainly known for her incredible acting skills that led her to receive Golden Globe and Emmy Awards nominations.

She posed against a beautiful fountain wearing a long dress with the same color pattern all over and puffy sleeves.

Her brown hair is now cut mid-length, and she added some bangs to change her look just enough to make it interesting.

For shoewear, she opted for some white sneakers to walk the picturesque city without getting tired.

In another photo, she could be seen wearing a sparkly skintight black dress which would be perfect for a night out.

Lily Collins enjoys San Miguel de Allende in long dresses and pink lips

Collins layered a black blazer jacket over her shoulders and put on a shiny leather pair of flat shoes.

To accessorize this look, the actress put on a silver chain belt just below her hips and carried around a pink handbag to add a little pop of color.

Her signature red lips were also included in this look, and her hair was slightly wavy.

Collins posted several pictures of the city and her stylish looks, and she captioned this post, “Prettiest prints and palettes…”

Lancome ambassador Lily Collins is the star of the Lancome x Emily in Paris collection

The 33-year-old is the star of the Emmy and Golden Globe award-nominated show Emily in Paris which has two seasons now out on Netflix with a third one on its way.

The famous beauty brand Lancome decided to celebrate the second season’s release with a Lancome x Emily in Paris beauty collection. And, of course, it was James’ duty as an ambassador of the brand for eight years to be the star of it all. She said about this special bond, “I’ve always admired Lancôme’s loyalty to their Ambassadors and customers. I don’t think I expected a huge company like Lancôme to feel as small as it does; it really feels like a family.”

More recently, the actress posed with an adorable teddy bear wearing a bright red mini dress for another collection.

Emily in Paris season three comes out on December 21 on Netflix.