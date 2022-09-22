Lily Collins shows off legs in oversized shirt for ‘coastal grandma’ vibes

Lily Collins shows off her “coastal grandma” inspired look. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lily Collins showed off her fantastic legs in an oversized striped blue and white button-up shirt for a coastal grandma aesthetic.

The British-American actress took to Instagram to show off her natural beauty in a striped linen button-up, striped shorts, and some fantastic gold accessories.

The Emily In Paris star is known for her eccentric fashion on the show but, in her everyday life, likes to keep things casual, relaxed, and beachy.

In her Instagram post, Lily is wearing an outfit that effortlessly fits into the coastal grandmother aesthetic trending this summer.

The phrase “coastal grandmother” refers to an outfit worn by an east-coast grandmother who spends her days relaxing on the beach with a good book, tending to her garden, and sipping white wine on Martha’s Vinyard.

Diane Keaton’s character heavily inspires this style in the movie “Something’s Gotta Give,” who wears tons of linen, strips, and all-white outfits that one would wear before labor day.

TikTok user @lexnicoleta is accredited for coining the phrase and has inspired many to start dressing in the coastal grandma aesthetic.

Lily seems to be loving the trend as she sits on her screened-in porch wearing her take on the trend.

She captioned the post, “The kids are calling it coastal grandmother…”.

Shop Lily Collin’s ‘coastal grandma’ inspired look

For fans that love the coastal grandma trend and want to shop Lily’s fabulous take on it, here is how to shop Lily’s coastal grandma-inspired look.

First, Lily is wearing an oversized striped button-up, which is the Charli Button-Up from Revolve, which retails for $168.

Next, Lily is wearing fabulous gold jewelry and accessories like her delicate diamond-encrusted Cartier Watch. The Panthere De Cartier Watch comes in with a hefty $25,800.

This incredible watch features 18k yellow gold, a quartz movement, blued-steel sword-shaped hands, and a crown set with diamonds.

Lily paired her watch with the small Love Bracelet in yellow gold from Cartier. This one is a steal compared to the watch, retailing for $4,450.

Lily’s effortless pairing of her expensive jewelry with a casual yet chic outfit is exactly what a grandma living on Nantucket would do. It quietly screams the perfect mix of elegance and sophistication.

The star’s personal style contrasts with her character Emily on the hit show Emily in Paris, which is set to release its third season.

Lily Collins anticipates Emily in Paris season 3

Emily in Paris took the world by storm and is coming back for a season 3.

Lily took to Instagram to show off an eccentric bright yellow look for her character Emily.

She captioned the post, “First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again. So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride…”.

While Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date for season 3, fans hope it will be released early in 2023!