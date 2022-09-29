Lily Collins stuns with bold eyeliner and a natural lip. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The beautiful and classy Lily Collins is the star of the romantic comedy Netflix series Emily in Paris.

She recently shared a couple of behind-the-scenes pictures from the show’s third season, which is scheduled to come out in late December.

The actress posed in a cute plaid bikini top with a matching skirt. Her character, Emily Cooper, is known for being extremely fashionable, and these pictures are a little sneak peek of the amazing outfits Collins will wear in Season 3.

She accessorized this look with a fashionable pair of white sunglasses and wedge sandals. Her hair was curled, styled in loose waves and a half up half down manner, and her bangs fell straight on her forehead.

In another picture, Collins is with Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, Emily’s best friend in Paris. Collins is wearing a white floral top with a colorful yellow suit jacket and shorts.

She kept that yellow moment going with a thigh-high pair of socks with even more flowers and a plaid pair of heels with a diamond heart right in the center.

Lily Collins stuns in plaid bikini set

The British-American actress showed her gratitude for the show in the Instagram post’s caption: “Words can’t express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different. We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call a family. Thank you for supporting, uplifting, and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created. Proud doesn’t even do it justice. Je vous aime tous!…”

Emily in Paris renewed for Season 3

The last season of Emily in Paris left viewers with a lot of unanswered questions.

Thankfully, earlier this year, it was announced that the show was renewed for a third season that will be arriving on Netflix during this year’s holiday season.

At the end of Season 2, Emily has a tough choice to make when it comes to her career. Either she stays with Savoir and the Gilbert Group and possibly gets a promotion now that her previous boss from Chicago will be the one handling the agency, or she joins her mean boss, Sylvie, and the rest of the French team to be part of a new marketing agency.

Of course, Emily’s love life is also still a mystery. Fans will have to wait for Season 3’s release to see if Emily can finally have a successful relationship. Emily always seems to have a new romantic interest, but her impossible love for Gabriel doesn’t allow her to move on.

For now, the occasional Season 3 teaser will have to hold fans over until it releases.

Emily in Paris Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix. Season 3 of Emily In Paris premieres on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.