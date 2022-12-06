Lily Collins showed off her toned legs in a minidress for the Emily in Paris Season 3 promo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lily Collins and her character Emily are back for the Season 3 premiere of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, and the stunning actress showed off her trim legs in a promotional poster for the show.

Lily showed off Emily’s new sense of style since moving to the City of Lights, wearing a black and white, thigh-skimming minidress that featured a circular pattern and tassels that swished around.

The star of the show was seen lifting one leg up in a flirty gesture, wearing strappy black heels, and proving her character had clearly upped her game when it comes to fashion since Season 1.

Lily had her hair swirled up into an elegant chignon, also very Parisian, and she had side bangs, a millennial trend not seen for quite a while.

The Emily in Paris star made a joke in reference to the Season 3 trailer for the show, writing in the caption, “She’s back… with bangs! @emilyinparis season 3, coming December 21!!…”

The advertisement featured yellow and white blocks with Emily standing in front of a black and white drawing of the Eifel Tower, along with The Seine in the background.

Lily Collins has been promoting Season 3 of Emily in Paris

Lily had previously posted a promo for the show last week in which she was seen sitting in front of a window with a balcony, overlooking the Eifel Tower that was lit up for the evening.

She wore a massive pink gown that featured lots of tulle fabric all rolled up. While her hair was down, she had Emily’s infamous bangs on display.

The writing at the top read, “Tourist season is over,” giving fans of the show a hint of what is to come. Will we finally see Emily gain some confidence and assimilate into the Parisian culture more than in the last couple of seasons?

The Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer dropped last week and it’s dramatic

The Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer dropped last week and there was a whole lot to unpack.

When Season 2 left off, Emily went to tell Gabriel how she really felt about him and reveal she would be staying in Paris. However, her plan was scuttled when she knocked on his door and saw he had gotten back together with Camille.

In Season 3, it looks as if Emily’s British love interest Alfie will be back, and there may be a love triangle (or square) beginning to develop.

While her love life gets fiery, Emily’s career appears to be even more dramatic as she is splitting her time between her two bosses who don’t really know what she’s doing.

Lily recently shared a video clip that featured the entire cast of Emily in Paris all sitting on a rooftop and having their pictures taken. She revealed the gang was all back together to begin promoting the new season, including Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, and Ashley Park.

Season 3 of Emily in Paris will premiere on December 21 on Netflix.