Lily Collins showed off her chic style as she stepped out to promote Emily in Paris on Good Morning America. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lily Collins proved she’s completely different from her Emily in Paris character, showing off a much more fashionable sense of style than her television counterpart.

She stepped out for an appearance on Good Morning America as she took on the talk show circuit to promote the latest season of the hit Netflix series.

Lily wore an incredibly chic business casual outfit that would look perfect for a day at work or even a dinner date due to its sophisticated yet versatile style.

The Emily in Paris star wore a strapless tweed dress that was cinched in at the waist with a belt featuring gold trim and a black turtleneck underneath due to the chilly winter temperatures in New York City.

On top, she wore a beige blazer in the same material paired with black stockings and eye-catching black platform heels.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She carried a black handbag and accessorized with gold hoop earrings that gave the outfit a little more flare while she wore her hair up in a chic, Parisian-inspired bun with her bangs hanging down.

Lily Collins showed off her chic sense of style. Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Lily Collins showed off her trendy sense of style as she promoted the new season of Emily in Paris

Lily later posted photos of her outfit to Instagram, showing herself standing on a windowsill with the city in the background along with a close-up shot of her hair.

She captioned the glamorous shots, “No time for jet lag. Super early morning to kick off a big week in NYC!…”

In the photos, she tagged Cartier for her earrings and Fendi for her outfit while also letting followers know that celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo had given her such a glam appearance.

Vincent shared a short clip of Lily with her makeup done, which featured light pink eyeshadow and watermelon pink lipstick.

He captioned the clip, “Always good vibes with #lilycollins 🤍,” and Mon amour, mon ami by Marie Laforêt played in the background to keep with the Emily in Paris French theme.

The new season of Emily in Paris premieres on Netflix this month

The new season of Emily in Paris premieres on December 21 on Netflix, and Lily shared the trailer on her Instagram to promote the show.

In the new season, Emily is seen working for two different bosses and tells her friend Mindy (played by Ashley Park) that making the romantic decision to move to Paris completely backfired on her.

Of course, Mindy asks her if she’s talking about her career or Gabriel, who audiences saw get back together with his ex-girlfriend Camille at the end of last season, much to Emily’s heartbreak.

Fans of Emily’s British love interest, Alfie, will be thrilled to see that he’s back in her life, though it appears that there is a bit of a love square developing between them all.

On the upside, Emily’s wardrobe appears to have been influenced by Parisian fashion, so fans of the show will see some tres chic outfits in the upcoming season.

Lily Collins appeared in the recent Cartier campaign

Proving she’s all about fashion on and off the show, Lily recently appeared in the Cartier campaign for the new Pantherede bag.

In the ad, she can be seen holding the stunning piece, a black handbag with a gold handle, and the signature animal on the clasp. Lily looked as if she took inspiration from Paris as she sat next to the bag in a black sweater dress, looking incredibly sophisticated with her hair slicked back.

In the caption, she wrote, “Making a statement with the new #PanthèredeCartier bag…”

The purse can be bought in black, navy blue, beige, red, Petrol Blue, Creamy White, and Pale Yellow. It can be purchased in a mini size for $2,700 or small for $3,200.

Emily in Paris premieres on December 21 on Netflix.