Lily Collins stunned in a white dress for Emily in Paris premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Lily Collins was giving major Audrey Hepburn vibes as she dazzled in a white sparkly dress while rocking a classic updo.

With a brand new season of Emily In Paris just around the corner, Lily has been in full-on promotion mode for the past few weeks.

The show, which first premiered in 2020, has become one of the most-watched shows in the streaming service’s history.

As expected, the 33-year-old has been serving wow-worthy looks nonstop for the promotion of the third season.

Last week Lily strutted her stuff at the NYC premiere of Emily In Paris – and her latest red-carpet ensemble did not disappoint.

While at the star-studded event, the British-American star looked truly sensational as she seemed to channel her inner Audrey Hepburn.

Lily Collins stuns in white minidress for Emily In Paris premiere

Posing up a storm on the red carpet, Lily rocked a look that felt reminiscent of the Hollywood legend’s timeless style.

Proving white really is her color, she wore a long-sleeve white minidress that perfectly hugged her figure.

Lily made sure all eyes were on her long-toned legs in the white dress as she struck a gorgeous pose.

The ensemble was also adorned with sparkly silver bows that glistened in the light.

Adding even more sparkle to her look, Lily slipped into a pair of dramatic glittering platform heels.

She finished off with diamond earrings that most certainly made a statement.

It wasn’t just Lily’s ensemble that was giving off Audrey Hepburn vibes, though.

The beauty styled her chocolate tresses in a classic up-do, with her bangs framing her face – a similar style to Audrey’s iconic look from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

For makeup, Lily opted for sky-high lashes and heavy black eyeliner, as well as a touch of blush and pink lipstick.

Lily posted a snap of her at the event to Instagram and captioned it, “Can’t rain on that @emilyinparis parade! Now that we’ve celebrated the NYC premiere- there’s only a few more days until you can binge it on @netflix!”

Lily Collins becomes ambassador for biotech hair care brand Living Proof

With over 10 years in the industry, it is no surprise to see Lily’s career go from strength to strength.

When she’s not starring in super successful movies and TV shows, Lily can also be found fronting several fashion campaigns.

More recently, it was announced that Lily had become the latest ambassador for a biotech hair care brand, Living Proof.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Lily revalued that she has been a “massive fan” of Living Proof and its products for years.

“Whether it’s protecting the health of my hair, maintaining my everyday style, or perfecting a new look on set, Living Proof has a product for it,” she wrote.

As WWD reports, Lily also appears in the brand’s We Have Haircare Down to a Science campaign – which highlights Living Proof’s innovations.

Emily In Paris Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, December 21 on Netflix.