Lily Collins dazzles in a gingham bikini for Emily in Paris Season 3 first look

Lily Collins stunned in a gingham bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Lily Collins recently dazzled in a gingham bikini for the first look of Season 3 of Emily in Paris.

The 33-year-old actress has been performing on screen since the early age of 2, starting with the sitcom Growing Pains.

In the promo shot for the show’s upcoming season, Lily was seen rocking a bikini with a two-toned gingham pattern. The bikini top featured a tie bow in the front and short, puffed sleeves that gave Lily a timeless appeal.

The bikini bottoms were high-rise and finished off with a thigh-skimming skirt. She wore her hair half up with bangs, and the rest of her brown hair fell loosely over her shoulders.

Lily accessorized with cat eye sunglasses to protect her eyes and glamorize her look even further. She held a drink in her right hand and graciously accepted another drink with her left, in what looked like true luxury.

A silk cloth draped over Lily’s arms, which featured bright designs. The actress’s outfit blended perfectly into the vacation-esque pool area, featuring bright and inviting colors.

Lily posted the series of photos to Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles… Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us yet again. So proud of this cast and crew and cannot WAIT for you all to see what our girl Emily gets up to! Get ready for another wild ride…”.

In just 4 hours, the post earned well over 850,000 likes and over 6,000 comments.

Lily Collins stars in Emily in Paris for Season 3

As her post suggested, Emily in Paris has kicked into action, and the star seemingly couldn’t be more excited. It’s reported that the filming began in June, although Netflix has not confirmed an official release date for the newest season.

The show premiered in 2020 and since then has received many Emmy nominations and Golden Globe nominations.

Due to the show’s success, Netflix has renewed for both a third and fourth season.

Lily Collins celebrates her anniversary

While Lily has had much success as an actress, she’s also had success in her love life. The star recently celebrated her first anniversary with her husband, Charlie McDowell.

Lily posted a wedding photo to Instagram with the caption, “A year ago today, I chose my forever tomorrow. Having you by my side to have and to hold is the greatest gift I could have ever hoped for. I’d walk with you anywhere, talk to you about anything and travel the world with you anytime.”

The post has received over 1 million likes.