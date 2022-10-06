Lily Chee channels Barbie in sheer hot pink blouse

Lily Chee looks beautiful with a natural makeup look for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The young social media personality Lily Chee channeled Barbie for a recent event.

At just 19 years old, Chee is taking over the world. She is also an actress and model who started her career at just 10 years old.

She recently had her all-pink outfit moment, as we have seen many other celebrities have recently, like Nina Dobrev, Sabrina Carpenter, and Winnie Harlow.

The model stunned wearing a pink bra than can be seen underneath a sheer hot pink turtle neck blouse with long sleeves.

The blouse covered part of her matching wide-leg pants that made her legs look miles long, as well as her big chunky platform heels.

Chee attended the Valentino fashion show during her stay in Paris where she is attending many more runways at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Lily Chee attends Valentino fashion show in a pink outfit

Chee accessorized this look with a couple of rings and a small pink bag.

Her brown hair was styled in very loose waves, with her front pieces braided to add a little extra touch.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For makeup, she kept it simple. She adorned her eyes with a small but sharp wing and a bold red lip to contrast.

The actress posted several shots of this look on her Instagram, which now has 1.6 million followers. She seemed to have a great time posing for the camera next to actress Paola Locatelli.

She captioned this post, “thank you for having me @maisonvalentino‼️ an inspiring celebration of different individualities by @pppicoli.”

Lily Chee talks about the future of her career

The Asian-American 19-year-old has a lot of ideas for what her career might look like in the future.

Chee has modeled for important luxury brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs Fragrance, and Calvin Klein. She also manages a YouTube account where she posts mainly vlogs and “get ready with me” videos. Her channel now has over 320k subscribers.

She spoke about what she sees her future looking like, career-wise, with 1883 Magazine. In this interview, she expressed that she wanted to book a lead role while continuing to grow her following on social media.

The actress also talked about the harsh reality of being in the entertainment industry, which is rejection. She is sure that she has become really good at handling people not going for her for a project or film. She said, “Sometimes you make it all the way to the end of an audition process but not get the role. I’ve learned from a very young age to pick myself up and move on from it without getting hung up on things.”