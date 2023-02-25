British singer-songwriter Lily Allen may have risen to fame as a chart-topping musician, but she’s recently been venturing into acting.

In 2021, the Hard Out Here hitmaker made her West End debut in London by starring as Jenny in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Since then, Lily has begun to broaden her horizons.

Later this year, she will appear in the Sky Original comedy, Dreamland.

Starting June 10, the Grammy Award-nominated star will also play Katurian in the West End revival of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London, per NME.

Now officially a part of the acting world, Lily attended a BAFTA (British Academy Film Awards) event last weekend, looking very stunning.

Lily Allen stuns in white at the BAFTAs

In an Instagram upload that consisted of four bits of content, Lily wowed in a white crop top that featured sheer material and glittery detailing across the garment. She teamed the ensemble with a matching high-waisted frilly skirt that appeared to be floor-length.

Lily accessorized with heart-shaped dangling earrings, a dazzling clutch purse, and a number of rings. The My Thoughts Exactly author opted for a short blonde bob that was tucked behind her ears and black mascara.

In the first of four images, Lily was captured from the thighs up in front of a flowery backdrop. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile and rested both arms beside her.

The next slide had Lily snapped side on, gazing over her shoulder with another smile.

For the third pic, she posed in the middle of what looked to be a hotel hallway. Lily placed one hand on her hip and held onto her clutch purse with the other. Just like in the previous two snaps, she flashed a radiant expression.

In the final frame, Lily was captured on video, walking from behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen) Lily’s post proved to be popular with her 1.5 million followers, gathering more than 34,600 likes and over 285 comments.

In her caption, she expressed that she “had a lovely time at Baftas in London,” crediting the “Best Glam Team” for helping her achieve this look.

Lily tagged makeup artist Gina Kane, hairstylist Naomi Regan, manicurist Michelle Humphrey, and fashion stylist Kyle De’Volle.

She also credited designer Giambattista Valli for the two-piece dress, Chopard for the jewelry, Christian Louboutin for her shoes, and Jimmy Choo for her bag.

Lily Allen has fronted both luxury and high-street brands

Luxury brands have been a part of Lily’s world for some time now.

In 2009, she became the face of Chanel handbags, according to Glamour, and even wore the designer for her first wedding to Sam Cooper.

As previously reported by British Vogue, her Chanel Couture dress worn during the wedding reception in 2011 was worth £200,000 ($240,000).

When she got re-married to Stranger Things husband David Harbour, Lily opted for a Dior design that retailed at $4,300, per Page Six.

That said, it hasn’t always been designers she’s associated herself with.

In 2007, she launched her own clothing range that emulated her personal style at the time, named Lily Loves, with the British high-street brand New Look, which is now discontinued.