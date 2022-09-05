Lili Reinhart stuns in pink crop top and thigh-skimming skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart stuns in a pink crop top and thigh-skimming skirt while strolling around in Venice, Italy.

Lili Reinhart took Instagram to show her 28.7 million followers the amazing time she is having while at the Venice Film Festival 2022.

On her Instagram Stories, she gave us a sneak peek of the outfit she would be wearing that night to what seemed to be a party.

The outfit is a two-piece pink crop top and matching skirt with blue and red stripes going around the edges. This look is very casual, especially because the material looks to be a very comfortable and soft type of cotton.

For accessories, she only seems to be wearing a silver diamond necklace, which gives the message that she elevated this casual look to a night out with friends look.

For her shoes, she is wearing a simple pair of back heels with straps around her ankles, making her legs look longer.

Lili Reinhart wearing a two-piece pink crop top and thigh-skimming skirt

Lili’s makeup is also very natural, giving more spotlight to the pink of her lips, matching the outfit. Her hair looks to be in a bun, with some pieces of her framing her face.

She made sure to tag Miu Miu’s account, which is the Italian high fashion brand behind this look.

Lili Reinhart is pretty in pink. Pic credit: @lilireinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart stuns in pink and violet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Continuing that beautiful pink moment, Reinhart leaves her followers speechless wearing Miu Miu once again, while on a boat saying hello to the camera.

The dress choice is very simple, yet it has a lot going on. The top of it is this sequined pink, high neck, short sleeves, with a crystal trim lining the hem of the sleeves and the upper half of the dress.

The bottom half of it is adorned with a small bow, where the two patterns meet. She accessorized this look with a silver shoulder bag and two silver diamond rings, as well as some small diamond earrings.

She captioned this post, “Need to take a Dramamine tomorrow because I’m not used to this boat life.”

Reinhart is mostly known for playing the iconic role of Betty Cooper on The CW teen drama series Riverdale. She stars alongside Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and many more.