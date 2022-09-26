Lili Reinhart stuns in bra and suit jacket for Hunger

Lili Reinhart looks pretty with pink metallic eyeshadow and glossy lips. Pic credit: @lilireinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart left jaws dropping once again.

The beautiful American actress, who is mostly known for her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale, stunned for a photoshoot.

She recently was featured in Hunger magazine, and the looks she wore were exceptional.

Reinhart’s magazine ensemble included a white knitted bra that she wore underneath a red striped jacket suit and matching belt and pants.

She laid down on her side to show off these pieces of clothing.

Reinhart accessorized with a couple of gold rings to adorn her classy and clean manicure, as well as an interesting pair of earrings with a pearl at the end.

Lili Reinhart stuns in a tight latex dress

For the second picture she posted, Reinhart wore a skin-tight black latex dress that showed off her curves. The shoulders were puffy, which gave it a fun twist.

Her hair remained slicked back with a lot of volume, and her makeup was simple to enhance her natural beauty.

The actress shared these pictures on her Instagram with over 28 million followers and tagged the magazine in the caption.

Lili Reinhart talks about her life when she is not working

The Riverdale star is used to being busy all the time.

She began acting when she was just 12 years old, meaning she has been doing this for quite some time now. It was when she turned 19 that she received the opportunity to embody the famous character that launched her to stardom.

Not only is Reinhart filming the seventh and final season of the show, but she recently had another one of her projects released out into the world, a Netflix romantic dramedy called Look Both Ways.

Being still can be boring for the 26-year-old who is used to being in front of the camera all the time. She told Hunger about these periods and what she does to avoid feeling that way, “I am trying to not run away from the fear of being bored and sit in the stillness of having time off because I constantly work. I am going to take the opportunity to travel and to push myself to be more social than I normally am. I tend to isolate myself, like a princess in her castle.”

Reinhart said she doesn’t see herself as a celebrity and believes it’s dangerous to identify herself that way.