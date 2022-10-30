Lili Reinhart at the 2022 PaleyFest in LA for Riverdale. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lili Reinhart embraced her inner witch and headed to a weekend Halloween party in West Hollywood dressed as her favorite Sanderson sister.

The Riverdale actress looked incredible in a modern Sarah Sanderson costume that showed off her figure.

She wore a light pink corset on top that featured a sweetheart neckline and gold floral detailing that resembled Sarah’s dress from the original Hocus Pocus movie.

Her short burgundy velvet skirt incorporated a barely-there paisley pattern. A sheer ankle-length lace open-front skirt was tied around her waist.

Lili completed her look with maroon lace sleeves, fishnet stockings, and black pointed-toe boots.

A moon necklace hung low around her neck, contributing to her witchy vibe. The actress’s hair, usually chin length, fell to her hips in long blonde waves.

Pic credit: GIO / BACKGRID

The tones in her makeup matched the colors in her ensemble, completing her look down to the last detail.

Lili Reinhart partied with the Riverdale cast

Lili dressed up with her pals and Riverdale costars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Camila, who went as Mary, wore a laced-up corset top and a high-low skirt that featured flannel details.

Madelaine went as the oldest Sanderson Sister, Winifred, and wore a bright yellow corset over a short purple dress.

Before the three women went out for the night, they took some Hocus Pocus-inspired photos and videos for their fans.

Lili shared a photo of them with the caption, “It’s just a little HOCUS POCUS 🧟‍♀️.”

The actress is known for her body positivity and recently made headlines when she called out Kim Kardashian for starving herself to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala.

After Kim revealed that she’d eaten nothing but vegetables and protein for a month so she could lose 16 pounds to fit into the dress, Lili had a scathing response.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala,” she said, “when you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word…the ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting.”

Lili Reinhart is executive producer and star of Look Both Ways

Lili recently starred in the Netflix movie Look Both Ways, which has been an enormous success on the streaming service. She also was an executive producer on the project.

The movie follows her character down two life paths, one where she got pregnant in college and one where she didn’t.

It’s full of life lessons, inspiration, and of course, romance.

Look Both Ways is now streaming on Netflix.