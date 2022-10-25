Lili Reinhart looks incredible on the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Lili Reinhart looks stunning in a new braless dress.

She posed in the look for her recent photoshoot with Vanity Fair Italia.

The actress wore a light brown maxi dress, silhouetting her amazing physique.

She kept it simple with no jewelry and a natural makeup look, letting the Max Mara dress speak for itself.

Her hair was styled by Franco Gobbi, who has also been the hairstylist for Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss. Her picture was taken by legendary photographer Giampaolo Sgura.

From going topless to her swimwear outfits, Lili has proven she is a fashionista.

Lili Reinhart’s red carpet look

Lili is starting to be known for her glamorous looks. Recently, she turned heads in her gown at the premiere of the Netflix film Look Both Ways.

Not only did she play the role of Natalie, but she was also an executive producer of the movie.

She went braless in a Miu Miu dark green dress with bright sequin detailing.

The Riverdale star complemented the dress with black Jimmy Choo heels and dangling gold earrings. Her hair was parted to the side, and she put on a dewy makeup look.

She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, the stylist for fellow actresses Madelyn Cline and Maude Apatow.

Lili Reinhart’s acting advice

Lili’s acting journey has been very unique. After years of minor television roles to booking a lead role in CW’s Riverdale, the actress has finally been pushed to the limelight. She has won countless Teen Choice Awards and has even been nominated for a People’s Choice Award several times.

Lili has been open about her road to success and has advised people who want to do the same.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, she said, “I think if your passion is there, and you’re not second-guessing that this is what you want to do, then obviously, keep pursuing it. I think there comes a point where you can be at a crossroads — in any career — if something’s not working out, you kind of question, “Okay, am I following the right path?” But I think if your ambition and your passion are there, then it’s always something that you should try to keep pursuing. Passion really goes a long way.”

Season seven and the final season of Riverdale is set to release next year, with Lili returning as Betty Cooper. It has not been announced whether or not Look Both Ways is getting as a sequel film.