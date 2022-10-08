Lili Reinhart in braless sundress rides merry-go-round

Lili Reinhart is rosy whild smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Lili Reinhart took a spin as she posted a new photo of herself riding a merry-go-round.

The 26-year-old beauty is best known for her role as Betty Cooper on the hit show Riverdale. She stars alongside Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, and Camila Mendes.

In the picture, Lili wrapped an arm around a pole support and leaned off to the side, raising her other arm in the air.

She wore a beautiful pastel yellow dress with ribbed material and maxi length. The actress opted to go braless in the sundress, probably due to the thin spaghetti straps of the dress, which showed off her shoulders and toned arms.

The Netflix star’s blonde locks were tied back away from her face, and some dangly gold earrings could be seen in her ears. A small leather Miu Miu bag with a chain shoulder strap rested on her lap as she spun around on the amusement ride.

Lili held a digital camera in her hand, ready to capture fun moments as she enjoyed a vacation in Mexico.

Tagging herself at the Garza Blanca Hotel in Cancun, she captioned the photo, “Merry-go-round on site, for your inner child. 🦄”

Lili Reinhart stuns in cutout swimsuit in the Cancun sunshine

Lili posted a series of Instagram Stories showing her time at the hotel, including a summery snap where she enjoyed a frozen cocktail by the pool.

Posing with the refreshing beverage, she smiled at the camera from a sun lounger, wearing a cute and colorful cutout swimsuit. The one-piece was black, with an array of bright flowers working together to form a fun print.

The star rocked some brown shades, and her hair was wet, presumably from a few dips in the pool to cool off in the Mexico heat.

Pic credit: @lilireinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart is stunning in pink and violet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Prior to her time in Mexico, Lili wowed onlookers at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

She waved hello to the camera from a boat, wearing a beautiful Miu Miu dress.

The top section was made up of pastel pink sequins that featured a high neck, short sleeves, and a crystal trim lined the hem of the sleeves and the upper half of the dress.

The bottom half was plain in a soft purple shade adorned with a small bow where the two patterns met. She accessorized the look with a silver shoulder bag and two silver diamond rings, as well as some small diamond earrings.

She captioned this post, “Need to take a Dramamine tomorrow because I’m not used to this boat life.”