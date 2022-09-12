Lili Reinhart goes topless for Polaroid photos

Lili Reinhart posed topless for Polaroid pics recently. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Lili Reinhart recently shared topless pictures of herself as she appeared to enjoy a solo photoshoot using a Polaroid camera.

The Riverdale star was oozing “too cool for school” vibes as she posed with her back to the camera and, at times, looked over her shoulder in a flirtatious gesture.

She wore a white dress with a flower pattern wrapped around her shoulders, later dropping it down to reveal her bare back.

In one shot, it looked as if she had removed the dress entirely and covered herself with a white duvet as she stood in front of a sheer white curtain.

Lili looked as if she was posing for an Indie magazine or an artistic Vogue photoshoot, as she wore her blonde hair wrapped up in a clip and appeared to be makeup free.

The Look Both Ways star has a lot of fun on Instagram, with the pictures posted to her Stories, though it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for her on the social media platform.

Pic credit: @lilireinhart/Instagram

Lili Reinhart recently posed topless for a shot from a Venice balcony

It’s unclear if she took the pictures simultaneously, but Lili posted another topless photo to her Instagram just a week ago as she stood on a balcony overlooking Venice, Italy. She was turned around, covering her breasts with a visible tan line, most likely having enjoyed some time in the sun.

The sky looked gorgeous with the sun setting as the romantic Italian city glowed in front of it. Lili had her hair tied up in a bun to reveal her flawless figure from behind as she looked out at the view with a contemplative look.

She captioned the shot, “It’s me, your little Venice b***h,” and it received over 3 million likes, including from Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

Lili attended the Venice Film Festival

Lili was in town for the famous Venice Film Festival, having posted a stunning photo to her Instagram taken by Vanity Fair’s Saskia Lawaks.

In it, she lay down on a chair as her outfit was splayed out in front of her, looking ethereal in a ruffled white dress with spaghetti straps. She wore her hair up in a bun with a few pieces falling on her face and went heavier on her makeup, accentuating her lips with a deep purple color.

Lili has been outspoken about her views on celebrity body image

In August, Lili spoke about her reputation on social media after several magazines and websites accused her of “slamming” certain celebrities. She had criticized them for starving themselves for the Met Gala, and it was apparent she was talking about Kim Kardashian, who famously lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress.

On her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… all to fit in a f—ing dress? So wrong. So f—ed on 100s of levels.”

She continued, “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is otherworldly and disgusting.”

After the uproar surrounding her post, Lili told Indie Wire, “‘Why is no one else saying anything about this?’ Then I realize why they’re not saying anything about it because the second I do, here come 30 articles saying that I’m ‘slamming’ a celebrity. I’m actually just sharing an opinion that is incredibly important to me.”